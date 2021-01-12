Mullen boys, girls edge out St. Pat's

That dominance reemerged midway through the third when Walker and Kuncl nailed back-to-back 3s to put Mullen ahead 36-27.

St. Pat’s answered with a run of its own with Condon and Joseph Heirigs, who finished with 12, combining for six points to pull the Irish to within three.

Mullen went back up by five when Bryce McIntosh scored, only for Condon to nail a pair of consecutive 3s to put St. Pat’s ahead 39-38 to end the third.

“I just told them to keep doing it on the defensive end,” Wright said. “I’m a defensive coach, and everything for us needs to start on the defensive side. We just kept battling. I kept telling them, ‘Talk on the defensive side.’ And they did.”

Neither team gained the edge in the fourth. Every St. Pat’s basket was met with one from Mullen, and no team scored consecutive points until the final two minutes.

The Broncos pulled within one point on Clayton Moore’s 3-pointer, and Walker gave them a lead with a floater on the right side by the baseline.

Heiss had two chances to either give the Irish the lead or tie the game, and both attempts bounced off the rim, securing the win for Mullen.