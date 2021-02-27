Mullen boys head back to state tourney with win over Hay Springs

VALENTINE — The Mullen boys basketball team rode a relentless defensive effort to earn a return trip to the state tournament.

The top-seeded Broncos took advantage of multiple turnovers en route to a 67-29 win over Hay Springs on Saturday afternoon in a prep boys basketball D2-1 District final at Valentine High School.

Clayton Moore had a team-high 23 points and led four players in double figures as the Broncos (23-3) earned their second-straight state trip and fourth in the past five years.

Trevor Kuncl added 15 points — coming on five 3-pointers — and Jaden Emerson and Bryce McIntosh chipped in with 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Broncos, who are making a 17th state appearance overall.

The victory was Mullen’s eighth straight and came a day after the Broncos girls won a district title as well.

Chaz Twarling had 14 points to lead the Hawks (11-9), who fell a game short of the program’s first state trip since 2010.

Gabe Varvel added six points for Hay Springs.

Mullen — which led by as much as 41 points in the second half — took control of the game early as Hay Springs had seven turnovers in the opening five minutes and roughly 20 in the first half.