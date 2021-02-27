Mullen boys head back to state tourney with win over Hay Springs

VALENTINE — The Mullen boys basketball team rode a relentless defensive effort to earn a return trip to the state tournament.
The top-seeded Broncos took advantage of multiple turnovers en route to a 67-29 win over Hay Springs on Saturday afternoon in a prep boys basketball D2-1 District final at Valentine High School.
Clayton Moore had a team-high 23 points and led four players in double figures as the Broncos (23-3) earned their second-straight state trip and fourth in the past five years.
Trevor Kuncl added 15 points — coming on five 3-pointers — and Jaden Emerson and Bryce McIntosh chipped in with 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Broncos, who are making a 17th state appearance overall.
The victory was Mullen’s eighth straight and came a day after the Broncos girls won a district title as well.
Chaz Twarling had 14 points to lead the Hawks (11-9), who fell a game short of the program’s first state trip since 2010.
Gabe Varvel added six points for Hay Springs.
Mullen — which led by as much as 41 points in the second half — took control of the game early as Hay Springs had seven turnovers in the opening five minutes and roughly 20 in the first half.
Kuncl hit a 3-pointer on Mullen’s opening offensive possession and the Broncos had a 7-0 lead just 49 seconds into the game.
The advantage was 20 points after the opening quarter (24-4) and Mullen carried a 38-13 cushion into the break.
The Broncos then opened the second half with a 13-1 run.
HAY SPRINGS (29)
Chaz Twarling 14, Gabe Varvel 6, Cassius Fraser 4, Gage Miller 2, Gage Mintken 2, Cadell Brunsch 1.
MULLEN (67)
Trevor Kuncl 15, Clayton Moore 23, Brendon Walker 2, Ethan Hardin 3, Jadan Emerson 14, Bryce McIntosh 6.
Osceola 52, Paxton 42
KEARNEY — Paxton senior Keegan Schow scored 15 of his team-high 22 points in the second half as the Tigers fell in the D2-8 District final at Kearney Catholic High School.
Paxton trailed by 11 points early in the third quarter but Schow’s 3-pointer brought the Tigers to within 38-34 with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in regulation.
Osceola scored six of the next seven points and a basket by Osceola senior Isiah Zelasney gave the Bulldogs a 44-35 lead.
Paxton never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Dane Storer added 10 for the Tigers (15-11). Paxton was vying for its fourth straight state berth and 26th overall in the program’s history.
Osceola (20-6) is headed to state for the first time since 1988.
The opening quarter was a back-and-forth affair with no team leading by more than three points. Sophmore guard Isaiah Zelasney hit a 3-pointer from near the top of the key as time ran out to give the Bulldogs a 14-11 lead.
Osceola then held the Tigers without a field goal through more than four minutes to open the second quarter and carried a 23-16 cushion into the break.
The Bulldogs’ Carson Watts then scored a pair of field goals in the opening 90 seconds of the second half as Osceola opened an 11-point cushion.
Schow scored six straight points to get the Tigers to within five points of the lead with about 75 seconds left in the quarter.
Zelasney responded with a 3-pointer with about a minute left and the Bulldogs carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth.