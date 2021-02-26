Mullen earns D2-4 title with win over Loomis

“I think we took a breath for a minute there and (Loomis) was ready to go,” Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said. “They did a good job playing that zone (defense) and then we kicked it back into gear and started turning them over a little more and got things going our way again.

“We played some pretty good basketball for most of the game and I’ve got to give Loomis some credit,” Svoboda said. “They played hard and fought to the end. I think we can only get better from an experience like that.”

It seemed like everything went the Broncos game early. Mullen scored the first five points and had a 13-point lead with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

That lead continued to grow over the first half as the Broncos’ used some strong perimeter shooting along with an aggressive defense that forced the Bulldogs into turnovers.

That defensive pressure led to Mullen scoring seven points over a stretch of 15 seconds in the second quarter.

“That’s part of what our identity is, playing that hard on defense,” Svoboda said. “It’s getting transition baskets out of it and just really being tenacious. I was proud of that.”