Mullen earns D2-4 title with win over Loomis

BRADY — For the third straight year, the members of the Mullen girls basketball team hoisted a district championship plaque.
But the Broncos have the goal of getting their hands on a bigger trophy this coming week.
“We definitely are not satisfied,” Mullen senior Samantha Moore said after a 63-53 win over Loomis in a prep girls basketball D2-4 district title game at Brad High School. “We have the goal to go all the way. We want that gold medal.”
Moore had a game-high 27 points and led three teammates in double figures. Taylor Svoboda and Kylie Licking added 14 and 10 points, respectively, as the Broncos won their 17th straight game.
For a half, it seemed like the Broncos (24-2) were going to roll to a return trip to Lincoln.
Mullen hsit six 3-pointers over the first two quarters and built a 20-point lead with a minute left in the half. But the Bulldogs, who reached the state tournament last year, looked like a different team after the break and chipped away at the Broncos lead.
The Bulldogs (14-12) closed to within 59-53 with a minute left in regulation but Moore went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line to close the game out.
Samantha Schemper led Loomis with 15 points and was one of three players in double figures. Alexis Billeter and Hannah Stewart added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
“I think we took a breath for a minute there and (Loomis) was ready to go,” Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said. “They did a good job playing that zone (defense) and then we kicked it back into gear and started turning them over a little more and got things going our way again.
“We played some pretty good basketball for most of the game and I’ve got to give Loomis some credit,” Svoboda said. “They played hard and fought to the end. I think we can only get better from an experience like that.”
It seemed like everything went the Broncos game early. Mullen scored the first five points and had a 13-point lead with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.
That lead continued to grow over the first half as the Broncos’ used some strong perimeter shooting along with an aggressive defense that forced the Bulldogs into turnovers.
That defensive pressure led to Mullen scoring seven points over a stretch of 15 seconds in the second quarter.
“That’s part of what our identity is, playing that hard on defense,” Svoboda said. “It’s getting transition baskets out of it and just really being tenacious. I was proud of that.”
Mullen led 41-23 at the break but Loomis outscored the Broncos by eight points in the third quarter and grabbed some momentum.
That continued into the fourth as the lead narrowed into single digits before the Broncos made enough plays late to hold on for the win.
“They came out ready to make a comeback (in the second half) and we had to find a way to fight that,” Licking said. “We had to take it upon us whether we wanted to be done or not.”
MULLEN (63)
Samantha Moore 27, Taylor Svoboda 14, Kylie Licking 10, Brooke McCully 5, Shelby Welsh 4, Lindey Coble 3.
LOOMIS (53)
Samantha Schemper 15, Alexis Billeter 13, Hannah Stewart 11, Georgia Crandall 7, Jersie Hermanson 7.