Mullen sweeps St. Pat's on the road

The McDaid Gymnasium erupted in a chorus of cheers as Mae Siegel’s spike navigated between two Mullen defenders to tie the game at 23-23 in the final set.

Despite leading late in the third set of it’s match against Mullen on Tuesday, the St. Pat’s volleyball team couldn’t contain the Mullen duo of Samantha Moore and Hanna Marshall. Moore finished the game with 21 kills as the Broncos defeated the Irish 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.

“We kind of came and played with intensity,” Mullen coach Jennifer Moore said. “We know that that’s something they need to play with because we can play pretty boring ball. But I think they came and they were ready to play. I was excited to see that.”

Moore’s presence was felt throughout the game from the left side on attack and the middle while blocking, especially in the second and third sets. Along with the 21 kills, she had some plays where she sent the St. Pat’s attack right back.

“(Moors) has a lot of roles, so sometimes she doesn’t like the roles that I give her,” Jennifer Moore said. “She’s a great net player … she likes it when she can stuff people.”