Mullen sweeps St. Pat's on the road

The McDaid Gymnasium erupted in a chorus of cheers as Mae Siegel’s spike navigated between two Mullen defenders to tie the game at 23-23 in the final set.
Despite leading late in the third set of it’s match against Mullen on Tuesday, the St. Pat’s volleyball team couldn’t contain the Mullen duo of Samantha Moore and Hanna Marshall. Moore finished the game with 21 kills as the Broncos defeated the Irish 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.
“We kind of came and played with intensity,” Mullen coach Jennifer Moore said. “We know that that’s something they need to play with because we can play pretty boring ball. But I think they came and they were ready to play. I was excited to see that.”
Moore’s presence was felt throughout the game from the left side on attack and the middle while blocking, especially in the second and third sets. Along with the 21 kills, she had some plays where she sent the St. Pat’s attack right back.
“(Moors) has a lot of roles, so sometimes she doesn’t like the roles that I give her,” Jennifer Moore said. “She’s a great net player … she likes it when she can stuff people.”
Moore did that in the first set during a 15-5 run that put Mullen ahead 21-11. She snagged one of her kills in that stretch, but the majority of the offensive effort came from the opposite side and Kylie Licking, who had three kills, and Marshall, who had a block for a point and a kill.
Licking finished the game with a second-best 10 kills and Marshall notched four.
“That’s kind of our go-to girls,” Jennifer Moore said of Moore, Licking and Marshall. “We ask some stuff out of the other girls too. If it’s passing, it’s not a glorious job, but somebody has to do it.”
St. Pat’s went on runs late in the first two sets to keep the match competitive. A pair of Rachel Heiss kills, an ace from Tonja Heirigs and a few Mullen mishits helped spur a 10-2 run for the Irish to tie the first set at 23-23.
But any momentum St. Pat’s received from that run was quickly squashed by a Moore kill and a rotation error that awarded Mullen the final point.
A pair of kills from Licking and two blocks from Brooke McCully set the tone early in the second set, before three kills from Moore pushed Mullen’s lead to 18-10.
Just like in the first set, that’s where St. Pat’s mounted a comeback. Heiss earned three of her team-best 10 kills as the Irish trailed 19-17. Both teams traded points until Mullen led 23-22, and a Licking kill and a serve into the net gave Mullen the set win.
The teams traded points early in the third and two Kills by Heiss and another from Bella Arensdorf — who finished with eight in the match — gave the Irish a 21-15 lead.
The Irish would score just two more points from there. Moore had four kills and helped with a block at the net as Mullen came from behind to win the third set.
“It always is when we come to St. Pat’s” Jennifer Moore said on how close every set was. “They’re good. A lot of times we come in and we are already mentally beat. So we’ve been working on that. I’m like, ‘Dude, we can play with anybody. Just got to go out and play ball.’”
