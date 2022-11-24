Muzzleloader deer season regulations

The statewide muzzleloader deer season starts Dec. 1 and runs the entire month. There are a few rules and regulations during this season that differ from the other deer seasons that hunters need to be aware of.

Muzzleloader permits are valid statewide, but hunters will still need permission when hunting private property. The permit allows for the taking of one deer of either sex. Unless the hunter has a permit allowing for the taking of mule deer in the Mule Deer Conservation Areas, they will not be able to harvest mule deer in those areas with a muzzleloader.

Hunters wanting a mule deer permit in the MDCA must enter a drawing for a permit during the June application period. Statewide buck permit holders are also restricted from hunting mule deer in the MDCA.

The MDCA restricted areas are the Platte, Pine Ridge, Buffalo, Frenchman and Republican units. A map of these units, rules and restrictions are available in the 2022 Big Game Guide.

River antlerless private land permits are valid Dec. 1-Dec. 31 with a muzzleloader and Jan. 1-Jan. 31 with any legal weapon. River antlerless deer hunters are not allowed to hunt on any state, federal or refuge areas but can hunt private land, with permission from landowners, along a three-mile boundary of river systems. A map and description of the river areas open for legal hunting are in the Big Game Guide.

The antlerless only season choice and late antlerless only firearm seasons run Jan. 1-15.

Deer harvested during seasons other than the November firearm season must be checked in using Telecheck within 48 hours of harvesting a deer and before 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. To use Telecheck, call the toll-free number listed on your deer permit, or go online and click the hunting tab at outdoornebraska.org.

Deer hunters must wear 400 square inches of hunter orange on their head, chest and back during the muzzleloader and antlerless deer seasons.

Hunters needing more information about any hunting seasons are encouraged to visit the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, read through the hunting guides or call your local Game and Parks office to get the answers you need.

Thanksgiving pheasant release

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters it was not releasing pen-reared pheasants before the Thanksgiving holiday this year. Unlike past years, vendors were unable to provide the pheasants this year.

People interested in hunting pen-raised birds in a more controlled environment are encouraged to visit one of state’s 48 Controlled Shooting Areas, which are privately owned areas for hunting upland gamebirds. For more information, visit the CSA webpage, outdoornebraska.org/csa.

The agency is planning to release pheasants next year.

Hunting challenges

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission challenges you to go hunting and share your passion with someone with the Take 'Em Hunting Challenge.

The challenge encourages hunters to take or introduce someone new hunting. Hunters must upload a photo of their hunting trip to the commission’s website. Submissions will enter the challenge participant in drawings to win monthly prizes — including a grand prize John Deere Gator donated by AKRS Equipment.

The popular Upland Slam challenge is back again this year. To complete the slam, hunters must harvest a sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken, pheasant and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska.

There is also the Nebraska Duck Slam, where hunters harvest four birds, including a drake American wigeon, drake mallard, drake Northern pintail and a blue-winged or green-winged teal of either sex in Nebraska.

Hunters will need to upload their harvests on the commission’s web page at outdoornebraska.gov for several chances to win great prizes and grand prizes for these challenges.

Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest

Attention, all photographers: The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1.

With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories:

Wildlife — wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, arthropods.

Scenic — in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent.

Recreation — people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities.

Flora — wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants.

All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the March 2023 issue of Nebraskaland Magazine. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, and a Best in Show prize also will be awarded.

Photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2022. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo.

Complete contest rules may be found at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.

Have a blessed and memory-filled Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.