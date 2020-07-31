Nationals split games in season finale in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — The FNBO Nationals split a pair of games in Scottsbluff on Friday, ending the season with a win over Scottsbluff and a loss to Cheyenne Post 6.
Meanwhile, North Platte wielded the hot bats rattling off nine runs on 11 hits in a 9-0 win over Scottsbluff.
Tate Janas, who got the win on the mound, paced North Platte with two RBIs on one hit in two at bats. Janas also scored two runs. Jeremiah Seamann was a perfect 2-for-2 for North Platte with two RBIs of his own. Tyler Tobey had three hits in three plate appearances with one RBI and one run scored. Derrick Kuhlmann also knocked in one run on 1-for-3 batting.
Janas pitched all five innings for North Platte striking out four Scottsbluff batters and giving up three hits and three walks.
Dario Rodriguez was 2-for-2 to lead Scottsbluff offensively, and Jerod Balthazor picked up the other hit for the Zephyrs.
The Nationals fell 8-1 to Cheyenne, struggling to get any offense going in the night cap, and the season finale.
Jaylan Ruffin scored FNBO’s lone run, tripling in the third inning and scoring on a Carter Johnson single one at bat later. However, that was all the Nationals could muster against Cheyenne starter Trenton Rodriguez, who went six innings, giving up one run on one hit with five strikeouts.
Will Coe took the loss for the Nationals. He gave up seven runs — five earned — on six hits with one strikeout and one walk.
