NCTA shotgun sports team hosts Prairie Circuit Trap Shooting event

“We had a lot of folks graduate, so I have a really freshman-heavy squad,” coach Alan Taylor said. “A lot of them, it’s their first time shooting clay at all. Some of them have, but they’re learning quite quickly and they’re very engaged and want to do well.”

Some, like first-year Kaden Bryant, had done shotgun sports before. While Bryant is new to the team, Taylor said he has made an impact right away, shooting a perfect 100 in NCTA’s first meet at Midland University.

Others, like Mazza, are new to the sport, but not to shooting. Mazza said there were no skeet shooting teams near him growing up, so he picked up rifle hunting. He said he enjoys the thrill.

“This is my first year shooting competition,” Mazza said. “I’ve never shot competition, but I’ve been shooting since I was five.”

While Mitchell assumed a leadership role this year, he said his first year was spent trying to show his teammates what he brings to the table. This year is about helping the new shooters get used to being on the team.