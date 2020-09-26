NCTA shotgun sports team hosts Prairie Circuit Trap Shooting event

Cooper Mazza, 5-years-old at the time, was handed a 20-gauge single barrel shotgun by his great uncle and was told to shoot it.
He did what one expected him to do. He aimed for his target and fired. He was hooked immediately.
“I just enjoyed the thrill of blasting things,” Mazza said.
Colby Mitchell started shooting when he was in fifth grade after watching his sister do it for a year. His dad enrolled him, and the spark hit, as Mitchell described.
Mazza and Mitchell have different origins when it comes to shooting, but it eventually led them to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture shotgun sports team, where it hosted the Prairie Circuit Trap Shooting event this weekend at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club near Lake Maloney.
Mazza and Mitchell were standing side-by-side — Mazza always to the right of Mitchell — as the team aimed for the clay discs launching in the distance during Saturday’s round.
“Shooting’s fun,” Mitchell said. “But it’s the people around you that makes it more fun.”
This year’s NCTA team is different. Mitchell is the only returner from last year’s squad. Because NCTA is a two year college, there is always heavy turnover.
It’s almost like a revolving door: As one person enters and stays for two years, another shooter leaves. Most of the team last year were exiting that revolving door.
“We had a lot of folks graduate, so I have a really freshman-heavy squad,” coach Alan Taylor said. “A lot of them, it’s their first time shooting clay at all. Some of them have, but they’re learning quite quickly and they’re very engaged and want to do well.”
Some, like first-year Kaden Bryant, had done shotgun sports before. While Bryant is new to the team, Taylor said he has made an impact right away, shooting a perfect 100 in NCTA’s first meet at Midland University.
Others, like Mazza, are new to the sport, but not to shooting. Mazza said there were no skeet shooting teams near him growing up, so he picked up rifle hunting. He said he enjoys the thrill.
“This is my first year shooting competition,” Mazza said. “I’ve never shot competition, but I’ve been shooting since I was five.”
While Mitchell assumed a leadership role this year, he said his first year was spent trying to show his teammates what he brings to the table. This year is about helping the new shooters get used to being on the team.
“I didn’t shoot the greatest, but I was always there with everybody else,” Mitchell said. “Me being a second year, and also being the only one (returning), coach didn’t want anyone that was new being president … he had a pretty good idea that I was going to be president.”
Six NCTA shooters, including Mitchell, Mazza and Bryant, participated in the morning session of the Prairie Circuit. They were divided into two teams of three, with Mitchell and Mazza in the first group and Bryant in the second.
The team rotates between five positions, with each spot hooked up to a voice-activated launcher. They shoot about 20 rounds at each spot, then they switch. Once each member shoots 100 times, they swap with the other team.
“The program is open to anybody, whether they have experience or not,” Taylor said. “Every year, we have some folks who don’t know one end of the gun from the other. We make sure that they do because one end is dangerous and the other is not, but everybody is welcome.”
