No. 9 Mullen boys, girls down Wallace on the road

Both teams traded points for the remainder of the quarter, and while Wallace’s Koltan Hager made a 3 and a 2 to put his team within seven near the end, Moore hit a 3 of his own to give Mullen a 26-16 game at halftime.

“I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Wright said. “McConnell and Hager, they’re exceptional ball players, and you get them two going and stuff and things go Wallace’s way. We really tried to make them work for everything, and they did for the most part.”

Wallace turned the game into a dogfight in the third quarter, with Bowlin and McConnell hitting shots to pull the Wildcats to within three. However, it was at the defensive end where Wallace made ground.

“I told (the Broncos) to be patient on offense,” Wright said. “We were coming down just making one or two passes and throwing up a shot. That doesn’t work against a good zone like they play.”

Mullen went on a run of its own coming off a timeout, thanks to four consecutive points from Moore, pushing the Broncos to an 8-point lead.

“We opened it up a little bit, and then they had to start forcing stuff,” Wright said. “I thought that was the point where we started looking like Mullen basketball again.”