No. 9 Mullen boys, girls down Wallace on the road

Mullen’s Brendon Walker noticed his defender attempting to steal the ball from him, so he pivoted to his left.
He ran forward with an open court in front of him, and when a Wallace defender slid over to cut him off, Walker let the ball roll off his fingertips and float into the basket.
His shot ended a Wallace scoring run that brought the Wildcats to within six, and his five points in the fourth quarter — and 10 total — helped No. 9 Mullen defeat the Wildcats 50-40 Thursday in Wallace.
“We definitely came out with a little rust,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “They had a game on Tuesday, and we haven’t played since the 22nd of December. But overall, we played both ends fairly effectively. Definitely some miscues we need to clean up.”
That rust didn’t stop Mullen from jumping out to a 6-0 lead with baskets from three different players.
It did allow Wallace to get back into the game right away, though. Camden McConnell made a layup, and Ethan Bowlin nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Wildcats to within one at 6-5.
Clayton Moore set the tone early for Mullen, scoring seven in the first quarter — on his way to a game-high 17 — and the Broncos took a 13-7 lead.
Mullen pushed the lead to 10 to start the second, with Jaden Emerson hitting back-to-back buckets.
Both teams traded points for the remainder of the quarter, and while Wallace’s Koltan Hager made a 3 and a 2 to put his team within seven near the end, Moore hit a 3 of his own to give Mullen a 26-16 game at halftime.
“I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Wright said. “McConnell and Hager, they’re exceptional ball players, and you get them two going and stuff and things go Wallace’s way. We really tried to make them work for everything, and they did for the most part.”
Wallace turned the game into a dogfight in the third quarter, with Bowlin and McConnell hitting shots to pull the Wildcats to within three. However, it was at the defensive end where Wallace made ground.
“I told (the Broncos) to be patient on offense,” Wright said. “We were coming down just making one or two passes and throwing up a shot. That doesn’t work against a good zone like they play.”
Mullen went on a run of its own coming off a timeout, thanks to four consecutive points from Moore, pushing the Broncos to an 8-point lead.
“We opened it up a little bit, and then they had to start forcing stuff,” Wright said. “I thought that was the point where we started looking like Mullen basketball again.”
Wallace couldn’t get back into the game in the fourth quarter, as Mullen controlled the pace and the inside presence on both offense and defense. The Broncos used long possessions and relied on baskets from Walker and Emerson to close out the game.
“Our big guy, Bryce McIntosh, I thought he rebounded probably the best he has all season,” Wright said. “Other than that, we just boxed out really well. I think we pretty much owned the boards tonight, which is good to see cause sometimes we struggle in that aspect of the game.”
Mullen 47, Wallace 34
Samantha Moore dropped a game-high 17, and Taylor Svoboda added 14 as the Mullen Broncos girls defeated Wallace 47-34 Thursday in Wallace.
The Wildcats opened the game with a Reagan Pelster 3 and a Denay Pelster jumper to take a 5-0 lead.
But the Broncos turned to Moore to get them back in the game. The senior scored seven straight, capped off with a 3, to give Mullen the lead. Svoboda followed with two more baskets to put her team ahead 11-5.
Mullen turned that into a 20-10 advantage thanks to baskets from Brooke McCully, Moore and Svoboda — who hit a 3. The Broncos extended their lead to 20 points following an 18-point third quarter while holding Wallace to just six.
The Wildcats came back in the fourth quarter thanks to seven points from Mariah Gardner and six from Karlie Finley, but the last-second push wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
Gardner led the Wildcats with 13 points, and Finley finished with 10.