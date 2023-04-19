North Platte High School athletes Caleb Kinkaid and Daniel Shea both signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at where both are going:

Caleb Kinkaid, University of Nebraska at Kearney, football

Caleb Kinkaid wanted the University of Nebraska at Kearney to know the Lopers are getting an edge rusher who will continue to work hard at everything he does.

Now that Kinkaid has signed his letter of intent to play football at UNK, he’s ready to turn his words into action.

“It’s a really good culture, a really good history,” Kinkaid said. “I know some people down there that I’ve played sports (with). Their weight room is really nice. Their coaching staff talked (to me) and they had a lot of good things to say. I really believe in what they’re saying, and I really believe they care about their athletes and winning.”

Kinkaid said he wants to earn the respect of his team and earn a spot on the field. He hopes to make an impact during his time in Kearney.

Kinkaid joins a few former teammates and friends he made while playing sports growing up, and he said it will be cool to be reunited with some of them.

“They can help me get used to things down there,” Kinkaid said. “Get into the gist of things. That’s kind of what I’m looking forward to with that.”

Daniel Shea, Mount Marty University, basketball

Daniel Shea didn’t know if he was going to play college basketball until this year.

As Shea entered his senior year, one in which he was going to start for the North Platte boys basketball team, the interest in playing at the next level started to pick up.

Shea signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Mount Marty University, turning that interest into a reality.

“It’s everything I’ve worked for,” Shea said. “I’m really excited to start there and go there and see what I can do.”

Shea said Mount Marty, located in Yankton, South Dakota, was the first school to show interest in him and reach out, which meant a lot to him. As he kept playing his senior year, the decision to commit to Mount Marty just felt right.

“Showing that they had an interest in me, and everything I’ve been through, it was a no-brainer,” Shea said.