North Platte basketball teams down Northwest in season opener

“I thought (Haneborg, Orr and Purdy) did a really good job of doing the things that they do well early, which kinda let some of our younger girls and our newcomers get their feet under them a little bit and gain some confidence,” Hammond said.

Northwest started settling down offensively and climbed back into the game after Addy Esquivel made two free throws and a layup. Both teams traded points, but North Platte pulled away at the end of the first quarter with baskets from Orr, Purdy and Haneborg to go up 17-9.

It was all North Platte from there. Orr, who finished the game with 21, scored four of them at the start of the second quarter, followed by another steal and layup from Haneborg.

Tahjzha Botts scored four in the quarter, and Haneborg dropped eight and Orr added four as North Platte went into the second half with a 33-21 lead.

“When we’re able to make some shots, that allows us to continue the pressure,” Hammond said.

Haneborg was held to six points in the second half on two 3-pointers, and a lot of North Platte’s scoring came from Orr and Purdy at the end.