North Platte basketball teams down Northwest in season opener

River Johnston was open on the left side of the 3-point arc.
Northwest had pulled to within one at 55-54 after coming back from down 10 in the fourth quarter. Johnson stepped up and swished the wide-open 3-pointer, giving North Platte some much needed breathing room in the final stretch of a 66-59 win over the Vikings Thursday.
The shot helped the Bulldogs sweep Northwest after the girls team dominated 63-41 earlier.
North Platte 63, Northwest 41
Gracie Haneborg didn’t hesitate to put pressure on the Vikings as they attempted to move the ball across halfcourt.
She saw an opening in Northwest’s dribbling and took it. She ran toward the basket with her opponent behind her and scored an easy layup.
It was just one highlight from a 22 point, three steals night for the senior as the Bulldogs defeated Northwest 63-41.
“Gracie’s one of the best players in the state, and more people need to know that,” coach Tyson Hammond said. “She’s been able somehow to fly under the radar for her first three years. There’s not very many girls that play in Class A or B who have 1,000 points already as a junior (2019-20) and people don’t know who they are.”
A few of those points, and two of those steals, came early in the game when North Platte blitzed out to a 9-1 lead. Haneborg made two layups, while teammates Abby Orr and Carly Purdy each dropped a bucket.
“I thought (Haneborg, Orr and Purdy) did a really good job of doing the things that they do well early, which kinda let some of our younger girls and our newcomers get their feet under them a little bit and gain some confidence,” Hammond said.
Northwest started settling down offensively and climbed back into the game after Addy Esquivel made two free throws and a layup. Both teams traded points, but North Platte pulled away at the end of the first quarter with baskets from Orr, Purdy and Haneborg to go up 17-9.
It was all North Platte from there. Orr, who finished the game with 21, scored four of them at the start of the second quarter, followed by another steal and layup from Haneborg.
Tahjzha Botts scored four in the quarter, and Haneborg dropped eight and Orr added four as North Platte went into the second half with a 33-21 lead.
“When we’re able to make some shots, that allows us to continue the pressure,” Hammond said.
Haneborg was held to six points in the second half on two 3-pointers, and a lot of North Platte’s scoring came from Orr and Purdy at the end.
The Bulldogs started on a 6-0 run, this time featuring Purdy’s two shots in the paint and an Orr layup. Purdy finished with 12 points and a handful of blocks, all of which came in the second half.
“It’s great to be playing,” Hammond said. “We try to take it one day at a time, and make sure each day is our best day. Actually getting to play is incredibly gratifying.”
North Platte 66, Northwest 59
After Johnston hit his 3-pointer with roughly two minutes left in the game, North Platte had to finish the game at the free-throw line. For the most part, it did its job.
The Bulldogs closed out the game scoring six of its last eight points from the charity stripe, all of those points coming from either Johnston or Kade Mohr. It was just enough to defeat Northwest 66-59 in North Platte’s season opener.
The Vikings came out aggressive at the start, overpowering North Platte to a 10-4 lead. The Bulldogs only points came on a Johnston layup and two Luke Zimbleman free throws.
Northwest’s Riley Anderson hit a 3-pointer to put his team up 13-4, but North Platte responded with a free throw and a Treven Hipwell putback on a missed free throw.
Both teams traded points, and the Vikings went into the second quarter with a 19-14 lead.
North Platte continued to play Northwest close. The Vikings nailed a 3-pointer right away, but that was met with two Johnston free throws and a Hipwell 3-pointer to make it a 22-21 game.
The Bulldogs didn’t take the lead, though, until later in the quarter. Will Coe nailed a 3 to tie the game at 26-26, and both teams traded scores after that. North Platte made a stop and got the ball to Mohr — who finished with nine — who gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 30-28.
Northwest took the lead on the three free throws with just under 5 seconds left in the half, but Johnston regained it with a buzzer-beating shot to make it a 32-31 game. He finished with a game-high 25.
North Platte pulled away in the third quarter off back-to-back Zimbelman 3 and a Johnston basket to take a 40-33 advantage. North Platte built a lead as large as 10 in the third quarter, and kept that into the fourth.
About midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs held a 55-45 lead. That’s when Northwest turned the game around. The Vikings went on a 9-0 run fueled by five off a 3-pointer and a basket from Parker Janky, who led his team with 19.
That’s when Johnston hit the 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a four-point edge.
