North Platte blows out Gering in game 2 of doubleheader sweep

Tate Janas roped a 2-RBI single to center field in the third inning of the second game of the doubleheader against Gering on Friday.
It pushed the North Platte FNBO Nationals to a 4-1 lead with two outs. At the time, it seemed like the inning was destined to end soon. It didn’t. Not by a long shot.
Four walks and five hits later, North Platte was sitting with a comfortable 14-1 lead. The inning was so big, the scoreboard in centerfield couldn’t put up the number of runs scored (13).
It secured both the game and the Friday afternoon sweep of Gering at Bill Wood Field in North Platte. The Nationals won the first game 4-1 before taking the second 19-4.
North Platte plays again on Sunday in a doubleheader against Norfolk at home.
North Platte 4,
Gering 1
From the start, North Platte controlled the tempo of its first game against Gering. Jaylan Ruffin led off the offense with a single before Cody Wright knocked him in with an RBI single.
It was little offensive spurts like this mixed with dominant pitching that allowed the Nationals to take the 4-1 win.
Carter Johnson started the game and went 2.1 innings and gave up one run on three hits and two walks. He was pulled in the third inning for Gus Johnson, who finished the game spectacularly (the one run he gave up was credited to Johnson) and didn’t let another Gering runner reach base.
“I feel like we wasted Gus this whole season because he threw 4ª innings in like 42 pitches,” North Platte coach Andy Butler. “He can’t be much more efficient than that.”
Gering scored its only run in the top of the third inning off a sacrifice fly to right field. North Platte immediately got that run back in the bottom of the inning when Wright scored on an eventual double play that same at bat that ended the inning.
North Platte’s next run came in the fifth inning, when a Derrick Kuhlmann double scored Tyler Tobey from third. FNBO’s final run came in the sixth inning off a Jaylan Ruffin RBI double that Will Coe in from first base to make the score 4-1.
Ruffin led the way offensively going 4-for-4, scoring a run and getting an RBI. Kuhlmann went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
“The story of our season so far has been those peaks and those valleys where we’ve been playing really well or have been struggling,” Butler said. “We had some uncanny mistakes in that first game that cost us a couple runs.”
North Platte 19,
Gering 4
The game was tied at 1-1 until the bottom of the third inning. The Nationals got eight of their 13 hits that inning alone and it helped them take the second game of the doubleheader 19-4.
“We were hitting the ball pretty good,” Cody Wright said. “We are getting used to faster pitching, so we decided to stay back a little bit and let the ball travel.
Both Gering and North Platte scored runs in the first inning. Ruffin, who reached on a walk, scored on a passed ball during Kuhlmann’s at bat.
Ruffin led off the third with a double before scoring on a Gus Kreber RBI single. North Platte loaded the bases on Jeremiah Seamann’s hit by pitch and Wright’s walk. Janas’ single added two runs, and Carsen Johnson and Ruffin hit back-to-back singles to give the Nationals a 6-1 lead.
Two walks and a double from Tyler Tobey put North Platte ahead at 11-1. Seamann’s single and an error made it a 13-1 game. A walk and a Wright double put the game at 14-1 when the inning ended.
North Platte added five insurance runs in the fourth inning. Seamann doubled to score Trenton Golter and Kreber. Two walks and a double from Wright made it a 18-1 game. Carter Johnson stole home for the National’s final run of the game.
Gering showed some fight in the fifth inning by scoring three runs off five consecutive singles, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.
Cole Wright started the game and went two innings, giving up one run on one hit. Cody Wright replaced him and also went two innings. He gave up two hits and no runs. Seamann finished the game, allowing three runs on five hits.
Seamann went 3-for-3 on offense and scored three runs. Cole Wright, Jaylan Ruffin and Gus Kreber had two hit games, and Cole Wright had a 3-RBI day.
“Gering that second game threw their No.1 and held us pretty much at bay when we were playing in Gering,” Butler said. “We knew when we saw him on the mound that we were going to have to make him work.”
