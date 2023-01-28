North Platte boys basketball wins on senior night

A big third quarter led the North Platte boys basketball team to a 84-54 victory over Alliance on senior night Saturday at the Dawg House.

North Platte led 35-27 at halftime, then opened the second half on an 18-7 run to push the lead to 53-34 midway through the third.

“I’m very pleased with how they came out in the second half,” head coach Matt Kaminski said on 98.1 FM’s postgame radio show. “I challenged them a little bit and they responded.”

The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 63-37 heading into the fourth quarter, as Jesse Mauch powered a big third quarter with 14 points in the frame.

Daniel Shea, Caleb Kinkaid, Carter Kelley and River Johnston were honored as part of senior night.

In the girls game, Alliance led throughout in a 49-38 victory over North Platte.

Jaden Ouderkirk hit four 3s to lead North Platte with 12 points. Macie Freeze added 10 for the Bulldogs. Ouderkirk and Emily Hansen were honored after the game on senior night.

Catherine Bryner scored 13 to lead Alliance while Bailey Stark and Jaelynne Clarke each added 10.

In other action Saturday across the region, the Minden girls defeated Gothenburg 54-51 in Kearney to win the Southwest Conference title.