The goals kept coming, and they didn’t stop on Tuesday as the North Platte boys soccer team defeated Gering 8-0 on senior night.

Six different players scored for the Bulldogs, as North Platte put on a show in what is its biggest margin of victory this season.

“I wanted them to show what their best was, and we definitely did it today,” North Platte coach Danny Whitney said. “It’s been a rough season. A lot of difficulty and a lot of stuff that’s been out of our control, but I tell them every day that they show greatness by being here, being committed and competing and caring, and the score showed that today.”

Breckin Torrez and Eli Kempke paved the way with two goals each, while Jefrey Finchem, Caden Miller, Eli Broman and Harper Whitney all scored in the second half.

“When you’re able to build an attack and connect passes, you can get numbers up the field, and then you’re going to be putting different guys in front of the goal with an opportunity to score,” Whitney said.

Brody Sheets made a few big saves in net in the first half to keep Gering off the board. This allowed the Bulldogs to play with a lead the entire game, which helped when North Platte opened the floodgates in the second half and scored six goals.

“Goalkeepers are always going for the shutout, and that was really, really important,” Whitney said. “We wanted to get a lot of guys to experience a varsity game, but we also wanted to keep that zero on the scoreboard for the other team.”

The Bulldogs controlled the pace early on, but their first goal didn’t come until about eight minutes in. Torrez had a 1-on-1 with the Gering goalkeeper, dribbled past him when the keeper challenged and sank the shot for the first goal.

North Platte missed a few opportunities to add to the lead throughout the first half, but Kempke finally broke through with 9:24 left in the half to put the Bulldogs ahead 2-0.

It only took three minutes in the second half for the Bulldogs to score again. This time, Finchem broke through with an open look, scoring a goal on senior day.

Fellow senior Miller also found the back of the net on a penalty kick. Torrez was taken down in the box, Miller took the ensuing try and put the Bulldogs ahead 4-0.

Broman scored next on a free kick after the Gering goalkeeper picked up the ball on a pass back to him, then Harper Whitney scored his first career goal with 20:27 left in the game to put the score at 6-0.

Kempke and Torrez both scored again nearly 30 seconds apart from each other, and the Bulldogs won their final home game 8-0.

“It’s huge,” Whitney said. “They get better and better every day and every game we play, they’re improving, but it hasn’t been showing on the scoreboard. … Something good would come along and today was that thing.”