North Platte boys fall short against Lincoln Southeast

Knights coach Mike Rozsa said he made adjustments after the scoreless first half. Lincoln Southeast went from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

“With the field being narrow and short, we took one of our forwards and dropped him back so that we could have more of a build-up (on the attack),” Rozsa said. “North Platte does a good job of getting guys in the right place (defensively) and we were just making sure that we could string together some passes in the second half that could maybe open things up.”

The Knights controlled the possession time for the game, especially in the second half as the Bulldogs were limited to a few scoring opportunities.

“When we’re not controlling the ball at our feet and instead wind up chasing the ball around a lot, that just kind of compounds things,” Whitney said. “It just makes things a lot more difficult to get anything going (offensively).

“(Lincoln Southeast) has physicality,” Whitney said. “They were kind of pushing us away from the ball at times. They were always in a position to pressure us when we had the ball.”