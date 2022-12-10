North Platte boys get first win of season, Bulldogs girls fall to Elkhorn North

The first three games of the season didn't result in wins for the North Platte boys basketball team.

But the Bulldogs broke through on Saturday afternoon.

Carter Kelley and River Johnston both had 16 points to lead the way to a 55-51 win over Elkhorn North in the Dawg House.

"I tell (the team) all the time you've got to earn 'Ws' and winning is not easy," Bulldogs coach Matt Kaminski said. "Today we kind of had a 'refuse to lose' attitude, I thought we made it a little more difficult on ourselves than we wanted to (down the stretch) but I love how we came out and played.

"This group of kids are fighters, they're resilient and they're gritty," Kaminski said. "I'm just pleased that we got the monkey off our back and now we've got a long week of practice to keep improving."

The win came in the second game of a doubleheader between the two schools. The state-powerhouse Wolves girls beat North Platte 75-18 in the opening matchup.

Kelley hit a 3-pointer from the left corner in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs (1-3) the lead for good at 35-32.

North Platte's lead was between three to six points for the majority of the fourth quarter before Johnston was fouled as he converted a layup. The senior then hit the free throw to give the Bulldogs a 53-46 lead with 1 minute, 42 seconds left in regulation.

"He saw an opening there and was aggressive," Kaminski said.

Elhorn North (0-5) never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

Nike Orgilbold had 14 points to lead the Wolves, who led 28-25 at the break, and Will Fairington added 10 points.

Kelley hit all six of his free throw attempts in the fourth quarter but the Bulldogs went 10-of-19 from the line as a team in the final period and 14-for-24 for the game.

"We have to continue to learn how to execute and manage the game," Kaminski said. "Lucky today we were able to close it and that's got to be a lesson too. We're going to be having some free throw competitions all week."

GIRLS

Elkhorn North 75, North Platte 18

Elkhorn North's experience and talent was displayed from the start. The Wolves, the two-time defending Class B state champions, scored the first 36 points and improved to 4-1 overall.

The Wolves Britt Prince scored a game-high 26 points with Indiana women's coach Teri Moren and a Hoosiers assistant in attendance to watch the highly-recruited junior.

Emily Hansen had five points to lead the Bulldogs (0-4). Abby Kaminski, Jaden Ouderkirk and Macie Freeze all contributed three points.

"We knew our first five games were probably against the five best teams we'll play all year, and (Elkhorn North) obviously is one of them," Bulldogs coach Tyson Hammond said, "We have to use (the game) just as teaching points of what we have to do to get better and what we have to do to be more assertive and aggressive. We're going to take from this like we do from any game and just work to get better."

Boys

Elkhorn North (51):

Cole DeBuse 3, Carson Ripley 8, Nike Orgilbold 14, Will Fairington 10, Cole Dryak 6, Jeff Tingelhoff 2, Sam Huff 2, Tommy Meckna 6.

North Platte (55):

Jackson Polk 2, Carter Kelley 16, Caden Joneson 7, Daniel Shea 2, River Johnston 16, Jesse Mauch 8, Caleb Kinkaid 4.

Girls

Elkhorn North (75):

Halle Fribnow 2, Reese Booth 5, Britt Prince 26, Grace Thompson 8, Reagan Palmer 10, Sydney Stodden 5, McKenna Murphy 19.

North Platte (18):

Abby Kaminski 3, Jaden Ouderkirk 3, Emily Hansen 5, Addison Uehling 2, Macie Freeze 3, Avery Zurn 2.