North Platte boys, girls sweep Sidney at home

Carly Purdy and Gracie Haneborg combined for 30 points as the North Platte girls basketball team easily defeated Sidney 51-35 on Saturday at home.

“I was really happy with what we did today,” Bulldogs coach Tyson Hammond. “I thought offensively we did a great job moving the ball and doing the things we wanted to do. We were patient and got really good looks. That’s the type of stuff we want to do more consistently and we’re starting to do that.”

Most of North Platte’s starters were in on the scoring early. Abby Orr and Clancy Brown opened with shots on the inside, and Haneborg’s layup quickly made it a 6-1 game.

Just minutes later, the Bulldogs started to run away with Purdy making a shot under the basket, and Haneborg stealing the ball for a layup to push the lead to 12-3.

“I thought defensively, outside of a handful of possessions, we were really good,” Hammond said. “They made us pay on the few possessions where we did get a little out of sorts. They made us pay. They made a few shots. But outside of that, I was really happy with what we did.”