North Platte boys, girls sweep Sidney at home

Carly Purdy and Gracie Haneborg combined for 30 points as the North Platte girls basketball team easily defeated Sidney 51-35 on Saturday at home.
“I was really happy with what we did today,” Bulldogs coach Tyson Hammond. “I thought offensively we did a great job moving the ball and doing the things we wanted to do. We were patient and got really good looks. That’s the type of stuff we want to do more consistently and we’re starting to do that.”
Most of North Platte’s starters were in on the scoring early. Abby Orr and Clancy Brown opened with shots on the inside, and Haneborg’s layup quickly made it a 6-1 game.
Just minutes later, the Bulldogs started to run away with Purdy making a shot under the basket, and Haneborg stealing the ball for a layup to push the lead to 12-3.
“I thought defensively, outside of a handful of possessions, we were really good,” Hammond said. “They made us pay on the few possessions where we did get a little out of sorts. They made us pay. They made a few shots. But outside of that, I was really happy with what we did.”
A Sidney run to end the first pulled the Raiders to within four at 14-10. A pair of Sidney jumpers at the beginning of the second quarter pulled the Raiders to within two at 16-14, before the Bulldogs could respond with that tough defense.
Haneborg stole another ball, was fouled on the shot and made both free throws.
The Bulldogs held the Raiders scoreless for much of the second quarter until Brynna Ross hit a 3 near the end. Meanwhile, on the other end, North Platte went on a run, as Purdy picked up five on a seven-point stretch, and the Bulldogs led 25-19 at the half.
Sidney made one last push in the third quarter trailing 29-19. Sylvester and Reese Riddle hit two free throws each before Katie Ramsey drained a 3 to pull the Raiders to within three at 29-26.
It was the last time the Raiders got that close. Haneborg scored a pair of buckets, and Brown helped the Bulldogs end the quarter up 11 and in full possession of the game.
Sidney and North Platte matched point for point for most of the fourth quarter, and the Raiders couldn’t do enough to get back in the game. Purdy dropped five in the frame, and Kylie Harvey hit a 3 near the end of the game.
“We didn’t have very many possessions where we just forced it off one or two passes,” Hammond said. “I thought we did a really good job of moving the ball, getting to our second-side offense, then getting to our ball-screen action and creating space for each other. I thought we did a really good job with that.”
North Platte 81, Sidney 49
North Platte held Sidney to just five points in the third quarter, and turned a 37-30 halftime score into a 59-35 lead.
Four Bulldogs scored in double-digits as North Platte defeated the Raiders 81-49 on Saturday at home.
Kade Mohr, who finished with 11 points, opened the game with back-to-back shots inside the paint. Ryan Kaminski, who led the team with 17, followed with a pair of baskets after shaking his defender on the outside. Will Coe capped off the Bulldogs first scoring run with a 3 to push the score to 11-2.
Sidney closed the gap thanks to six-consecutive points from Zack Burke, but the Bulldogs used more aggressive play to quickly jump back out to a greater lead.
River Johnston, who finished with 13, made a free throw and hit a jumper soon after. In the final seconds of the first quarter, he nailed a 3 to put the Bulldogs up 22-14.
North Platte maintained a 10- or 12-point lead through much of the second quarter, but a Sidney run near the end pulled the Raiders to within seven at the half. Luke Zimbelman scored six of his 15 in the second quarter for North Platte.
Sidney struggled to score for most of the third, while North Platte continued right where it left off. The Bulldogs benefitted from 3s from Johnston and Zimbelman, and used that to outscore their opponent 22-5 as they pulled away.
Girls
North Platte (51)
Carly Purdy 16, Gracie Haneborg 14, Clancy Brown 6, Abby Orr 6, Tahjzha Botts 4, Kylie Harvey 3, Keelee Soto 2.
Sidney (35)
Karly Sylvester 10, Morgan Jaggers 7, Brynna Ross 5, Alecca Campbell 5, Katie Ramsey 3, Reese Riddle 2, Gabrielle Fortner 2, Jersie Misegadis 1.
Boys
North Platte (81)
Ryan Kaminski 17, Luke Zimbelman 15, River Johnston 13, Kade Mohr 11, Will Coe 6, Carter Kelley 6, Blake Barner 4, Tyler Luna 3, Caleb Tonkinson 2, Caleb Kinkaid 2, Treven Hipwell 1, Carson Uehling 1.
Sidney (49)
Zack Burke 13, Dylan Gunkel 12, Jordan Dillehay 8, Wyatt Heckenlively 7, Sawyer Dickman 4, Michael Schneider 3, Isak Doty 2.