North Platte boys shut out Scottsbluff in 3-0 win

Tyler Luna looked as if he couldn’t believe his goal went in the net.

The North Platte midfielder laced a contested shot toward the right of the goal that would’ve needed the perfect angle to go in. And as the shot dribbled toward the net, it nicked the inside of the right post and ricocheted in.

Luna’s goal nearly 10 minutes into the game gave the North Platte boys’ soccer team an early advantage in its 3-0 win over Scottsbluff on Monday at Bauer Field in North Platte.

“To get a 3-0 win with a shutout, I’m incredibly impressed with just the effort that our boys put in to grind it out,” North Platte coach Daniel Whitney. “Especially in the second half with the wind.”

The wind played a huge factor in changing the pace of the game. Whitney said the Bulldogs knew a strong gust of wind was coming and which way it would be blowing, but they lost the coin toss and had to play against it.

It effectively shut down North Platte’s offense as any deep pass downfield just came back at them — but it forced an impressive performance from goalie Jaden Dike and the rest of the Bulldogs’ defense.