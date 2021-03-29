North Platte boys shut out Scottsbluff in 3-0 win

Tyler Luna looked as if he couldn’t believe his goal went in the net.
The North Platte midfielder laced a contested shot toward the right of the goal that would’ve needed the perfect angle to go in. And as the shot dribbled toward the net, it nicked the inside of the right post and ricocheted in.
Luna’s goal nearly 10 minutes into the game gave the North Platte boys’ soccer team an early advantage in its 3-0 win over Scottsbluff on Monday at Bauer Field in North Platte.
“To get a 3-0 win with a shutout, I’m incredibly impressed with just the effort that our boys put in to grind it out,” North Platte coach Daniel Whitney. “Especially in the second half with the wind.”
The wind played a huge factor in changing the pace of the game. Whitney said the Bulldogs knew a strong gust of wind was coming and which way it would be blowing, but they lost the coin toss and had to play against it.
It effectively shut down North Platte’s offense as any deep pass downfield just came back at them — but it forced an impressive performance from goalie Jaden Dike and the rest of the Bulldogs’ defense.
“It changes the game,” Whitney said. “It’s really just withstanding all the pressure, trying to be in front of the ball, trying not to let them have good shots. They had some chances, but luckily for us, with some good goalkeeping by Jaden and our backline playing really solid, we ended up with a shutout.”
Even though the Bearcats got to play with the wind, which helped them secure most of the possession time in the second half, they still had all the pressure on them down 2-0.
Luna’s goal went in with 30:22 left in the first half, and the Bulldogs’ didn’t score again until there was 4:45 left. Forward Collin Manzano sent a through ball in front of the net that met the foot of Jefrey Dunham and redirected past the Scottsbluff goalie.
North Platte played more conservatively in the second half out of necessity. The wind prevented meaningful offense and gave Scottsbluff shots more speed.
The Bulldogs defense stopped most shots from getting by them and completed the shut out. And with about a minute left in the game, North Platte’s Ryan Kaminski got a goal on an open look that the wind forced down and fooled the Scottsbluff goalie.
The girls soccer team played the Bearcats in Scottsbluff and won 7-0. Gracie Haneborg led the Bulldogs with a hat trick and an assist. Briley Haneborg scored twice and Kaitlyn Evans finished with two goals and two assists. Macy Nolda and Emily Hansen each recorded an assist.