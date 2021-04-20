North Platte boys soccer dominates Gering in 10-0 victory at home

Danny Whitney stressed one thought into his players coming into this week.

Be relentless.

That’s the attitude the North Platte boys soccer team played with offensively on Tuesday in a 10-0 win over Gering at Bauer Field on Senior Night.

Six different players had at least one goal and five recorded an assist in the game that was stopped by the mercy rule in the 56th minute.

“We have created opportunities to score all year and we have struggled with the finishing and getting the ball in the net,” the Bulldogs coach said. “It was nice to see us continue to create chances but then add a finishing piece to it.

“I wanted (being relentless) to be our focus for this game,” Whitney said. “I think if we can be relentless in trying to win balls back when we lose them, and be relentless in the way that we attack then we can create our own momentum and good things can come.”

Jaylan Ruffin had three goals, while Ty Hilderbrand and Ryan Kaminski both scored twice. Tyler Luna, Landon Morrissey-Klasna and Eli Kempke all had a goal, and Luna had a team-high two assists.

“We knew what we could do against (Gering),” Ruffin said. “We just had to come out and prove it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}