North Platte boys soccer dominates Gering in 10-0 victory at home

Danny Whitney stressed one thought into his players coming into this week.
Be relentless.
That’s the attitude the North Platte boys soccer team played with offensively on Tuesday in a 10-0 win over Gering at Bauer Field on Senior Night.
Six different players had at least one goal and five recorded an assist in the game that was stopped by the mercy rule in the 56th minute.
“We have created opportunities to score all year and we have struggled with the finishing and getting the ball in the net,” the Bulldogs coach said. “It was nice to see us continue to create chances but then add a finishing piece to it.
“I wanted (being relentless) to be our focus for this game,” Whitney said. “I think if we can be relentless in trying to win balls back when we lose them, and be relentless in the way that we attack then we can create our own momentum and good things can come.”
Jaylan Ruffin had three goals, while Ty Hilderbrand and Ryan Kaminski both scored twice. Tyler Luna, Landon Morrissey-Klasna and Eli Kempke all had a goal, and Luna had a team-high two assists.
“We knew what we could do against (Gering),” Ruffin said. “We just had to come out and prove it.”
The Bulldogs, who improved to 5-9, scored seven goals in the first half as they attacked the net on the south end of the field with a consistent wind at their back.
Ruffin opened the scoring roughly 75 seconds in as his wind-assisted corner kick bent past Gering goalkeeper Dymitrius Marshall.
“It was kind of a break that we haven’t had all year,” Whitney said. “We’ve created opportunity after opportunity and sometimes feel that we can’t catch a break. It was nice for something like that happen for us to start the game.”
The Bulldogs second and third goals of the half came 46 seconds apart. The final three of the half were scored in a span of 6 minutes, 17 seconds.
Bulldogs goalie Jade Dike recorded the shutout as he finished with a save that came late in the first half as North Platte dominated possession time.
“We do struggle at times to hold and control the ball,” Whitney said. “Today the possession was in our favor and when that happens you get the other team moving and chasing a little bit. That creates spaces to move into (offensively) and opportunities to score.
Gering did not have a lot of offensive opportunities, and the times they did, the Bulldogs defense answered.
“(Defensively) we played confident and simple,” Whitney said. “We just controlled balls and found an outlet quickly.”
Whitney added the overall performance gives his team some momentum to build on headed into a home tournament on Friday. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play North Star and Lincoln East in the tournament before they wrap up the regular season at Scottsbluff on April 29.