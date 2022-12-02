North Platte CC men hold off Eastern Wyoming, women fall short in comeback bid

The Knights needed some late-game clutch efforts in the closing minute to lock up a victory that looked as if it wasn’t going to be in doubt at one point.

Bruce Carpenter scored five of his game-high 24 points in the final half-minute to lead the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team to an 84-77 win over Eastern Wyoming College at McDonald-Belton gymnasium.

Carpenter was fouled as he converted a driving layup with 31.3 seconds left and then hit the free throw to give the Knights an 81-77 lead. He then was fouled on the defensive rebound on the Lancers ensuing possession and then hit both free throws with 16.7 seconds left.

“He stepped up there,” Knights coach Kevin O’Connor said of the Knights sophomore guard.

Aleksa Rudic then went 1-of-2 from the line in the final moments as the Knights closed out on a 6-0 run. That came after the Lancers had trimmed a 21-point first-half deficit to 78-77 on two technical free throws by Ryan Swan with 52.4 seconds.

The Knights win came after Eastern Wyoming pulled out a 73-64 in the women’s game to open the junior college basketball doubleheader.

Kayden Crosby had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights, and Ramiah Adedigba and Antwone Gonzalez added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Atte Vuoristo had 18 points to lead Eastern Wyoming, and Swan and Marko Krtinic both added 11 points.

Eastern Wyoming’s comeback was spurred by a 12-0 roughly midway through the second half. The Lancers shot 58.6% from the field in the second half and 45.8% for the game.

The Knights shot 49.2% from the field and went 18-for-34 in the first half. That helped North Platte jump out to a 32-11 lead, spurred by a 16-3 run. The Lancers got back into the game with an 11-2 run as the Knights went into the break with a 42-29 cushion.

“That was probably the best basketball we have played as a team all year,” O’Connor said of the opening 11 minutes of the first half. “It was fun to watch how well (the team) played together and how hard they played. But then we lost the intensity factor or edge, and (the Lancers) probably competed a little bit harder than we did. We’re going into halftime and it’s a double digit lead but you feel like you left so much out on the floor, so much that we could have made it better.”

WOMEN

Eastern Wyoming 73, NPCC 64

The Knights found their game in the third quarter. By then, however, they had dug a deficit that was a bit too much to overcome.

NPCC trimmed a 22-point second-half deficit to 59-55 with just under eight minutes left in regulation, but the Lancers responded with 10 straight points. The Knights never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

“Digging a deep hole in the college game takes a lot of energy to get out of,” Knights coach Jeff Thurman said. “Being young and playing a lot of freshmen like we are, I don’t think they’ve really grasped that concept. But I saw some good things, but from where we were a couple weeks ago, the direction is right. But it’s a process.”

Jada Grigsby led the Knights with 11 points, and Samantha Riggles and Reece Halley added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Jacklyn Stephenson had a game-high 22 points to lead Eastern Wyoming and Tamar Kopilevich and Amanda Sene da Cruz added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Eastern Wyoming went on a 16-2 run in the first half to take a 38-25 lead at the break.