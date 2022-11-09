North Platte CC men's basketball team drops home opener to Cloud County

The Knights men's basketball team wasn't at its sharpest during a team practice on Tuesday, and also in a pregame shootaround.

That carried over into the start of Wednesday's game against Cloud County, which also was the North Platte Community College's home opener at McDonald-Belton gymnasium.

Cloud County scored 11 of the first 15 points, and then also had strong finish in a 74-62 win over the Knights.

"A terribly demoralizing start to the game," Knights coach Kevin O'Connor said. "We didn't have an edge like we showed on the road. Cloud County played extremely hard early, very scrappy defensively. Nothing came easy for us.

"We had a decent practice on Monday, but then (on Tuesday), we just weren't sharp," O'Connor said. "I always thought there was a correlation between that and how you're going to play. Then in our shootaround today, we did things from a concentration standpoint that was ridiculous. I told (Knights assistant) Kade (Erickson), these guys aren't ready to go tonight. You look at (Cloud County) and they were ready to go."

The Knights responded from the rough start to take a 24-19 lead with just under three and a half minutes left in the first half. But the Thunderbirds outscored NPCC 13-4 the rest of the way to take a 32-28 lead into the break.

Ramiah Adedigba had 21 points to lead a trio of Knights players in double figures. Bruce Carpenter and Antwone Gonzales added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for a NPCC that fell to 3-1 overall.

The Knights return to the road with challenging tests over the next two days in Sterling, Colorado. NPCC faces Western Wyoming Community College and Salt Lake Community College on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Knights had a 42-40 lead early in the second half, but Cloud County responded with a 11-2 run to build a seven-point cushion with just under 12 minutes left in regulation. The Knights never got close than three points the rest of the way.

Cloud County outscored the Knights 7-0 over the final three minutes of regulation.

Corey Sawyer Jr. had 15 points to lead a balanced Cloud County offense. Justin Graham and Joe Kearney added 14 and 13 points, respectively, and Cheikh Sow chipped in with 10 points.

The Thunderbirds went 22 of 28 from the free throw line (78.6%) that includes a 19 of 23 performance in the second half.

The Knights were also sharp from the line as they converted 22 of 28 attempts, and were 12 of 14 after halftime.

"In the second half we took the lead ... and just kind of went brain-dead offensively," O'Connor said. "We took some really bad shots and had some (bad) fundamentals that you just cant do, missing some layup. But (Cloud County) played better than we did. They were the better team tonight."