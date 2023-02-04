ABERDEEN, S.D. — The North Platte Community College softball team split a pair of games at a season-opening tournament in Aberdeen, South Dakota Saturday.

The Knights defeated Lake Region State College 8-6, then fell 8-4 to North Dakota State College of Science.

Nancy Martinez delivered the knockout hit against Lake Region, a double that broke open a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Knights collected 13 hits to Lake Region’s 12.

Martinez, April Grace, Paige Scott, Krysta-Lyn Lewis and Kelsey Woodhouse each racked up multiple hits for North Platte. Woodhouse led with three hits in three at bats.

Angelina Lockhart went seven innings, allowing six runs on 12 hits and striking out six in the circle. She earned the win.

“Angelina pitched a very consistent game to get the win,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head softball coach. “She has grown so much since her freshman year. It was great seeing her confidence on the mound in game one.”

Lockhart’s two-run single opened the scoring against North Dakota in the second inning.

However, the Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the third and pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth .

Sasha Strandberg surrendered six runs on 10 hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one.

Jenelle Gudjonson and Taelyn Dakamas each threw one inning in relief.

Lockhart hit North Platte’s only home run on the day, a blast in the fifth inning against North Dakota.

The Knights tallied seven hits in the game with Lockhart and Martinez each managing multiples. Lockhart led with three hits in three at bats.

“Our youth showed in game two,” Higgins said. “We took the lead early and got complacent and made adjustments too late.”

Overall, though, she was pleased with how the day went.

“Today gave us a good view of what some of our strengths and weaknesses are and a foundation to build on the rest of the season,” Higgins said. “I’m very proud of the team. It’s hard to go on the road seven and a half hours and play in a dome to start the year.”

The Knights will travel south to face Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland, Kansas, in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.