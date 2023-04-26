Knights softball took down the Northeast Community College Hawks Wednesday in both ends of a road doubleheader in Norfolk.

North Platte Community College stole the lead late in the first game for a 2-1 victory.

The Knights opened up the scoring in the second inning, after an error granted them a run. It took the Hawks until the bottom of the sixth to catch up — tying the game on a ground out.

Pitching was strong on both sides. Taelyn Dakamas got the start for North Platte, allowing one hit and one run over seven innings, while striking out two.

Another error while the Knights were batting in the top of the seventh scored the winning run. Krysta-Lyn Lewis and Amya Blake-Cosper each managed one hit on the day.

North Platte also took advantage of a late lead in the second game, defeating the Hawks 5-4.

The game was tied 3-3 with the Knights batting in the top of the sixth when Elena Montoya singled on a 1-1 count, scoring a run.

That followed a double by Dakamas in the fifth inning that drove in two. The Knights racked up 11 hits altogether with Montoya, Nancy Martinez and Kelsey Woodhouse all notching multiple hit days and Montoya leading with three hits in four at bats.

April Grace pitched the last game for the Knights. The righthander went seven innings, allowing four runs on one hit and striking out five.

“It was a great day for softball,” said NPCC Head Softball Coach Janelle Higgins. “Our defense was solid, our energy was high and we had fun. We played together and pushed through the rough plays to get two wins.”

Next up, the Knights will travel to McCook to battle McCook Community College in a doubleheader. First pitch is at 2 p.m. Friday.

North Platte ends the regular season with a doubleheader at home on Monday against Garden City Community College.