North Platte CC stuns Northeastern (Colo.) on the road

STERLING, Colo. — Mariah Gardner energized the North Platte offensive attack with a career high 18 points to propel NPCC's women to a 73-67 win over Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College at the Bank of Colorado Event Center Tuesday.

Reece Halley was a dominating force in the paint for North Platte, closing the night out with 21 points and two rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

The Knights were outrebounded, 47-41, but scored 25 points off of 17 Northeastern turnovers.

North Platte jumped out to an 11-7 lead by the midway point of the opening quarter behind six points from Halley. The Plainswomen responded with a 6-0 run to knot the game up, but North Platte closed the quarter with a 15-8 run to take the early 21-13 lead.

Northeastern turned an early North Platte turnover into a transition layup, but five straight points pushed the margin back to double digits with 8:30 to play in the second.

NPCC maintained a seven-point lead, or bigger, until the Plainswomen went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to one at halftime.

Seneya Martinez knocked down an open 3-pointer to give Northeastern their first lead of the game in the opening seconds of the third.

The Plainswomen grew the lead to four, before a short burst by the Knights knotted the game at 38-38. The two teams exchanged blows down the stretch before the Knights recaptured the momentum on an 8-0 run to close the third.

With three key pieces in foul trouble late, Halley hit back-to-back baskets in the lane to get the lead back to double digits. Northeastern ended the run on a Genesis Sweetwine basket.

The Plainswomen slowly edged their way back into the game late, but the Knights connected on 6-of-10 free throws in the final minute to earn the road win.

North Platte (6-14) faces Central Community College at 5 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Men

Northeastern 88, North Platte 81

North Platte had momentum early, but Northeastern Junior College countered to earn the 88-81 win Tuesday.

Bruce Carpenter led the Knights with 35 points on 12-of-29 shooting from the field, while teammates Ramiah Adedigba (18) and Davion Evans (10) rounded out the Knights in double figures.

In the opening half, the Knights used a 10-3 run to gain a seven-point lead on a jumper by Carpenter with 12:34 remaining.

The Plainsmen quickly responded with a long run of their own to knot the game up at 26-26. Northeastern kept their momentum rolling over the final seven minutes of the half, while using another run to build a 45-35 lead at halftime.

In the second half, North Platte narrowed the margin to 45-41 on a Carpenter layup in the opening minutes. The Plainsmen responded by extending their lead back to double digits, before a 7-0 spurt capped off by a Adedigba layup cut the deficit to four.

Northeastern once again answered, pushing their lead to double digits. Another North Platte rally closed the margin to five with 6:50 to play.

The Plainsmen continued to hold the momentum in the closing minutes as they fought off the final rally to earn the win.

North Platte (9-9, 0-4 Region IX South) faces Western Nebraska Community College Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff.