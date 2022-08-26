North Platte CC volleyball falls to Northeastern JC

Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College topped North Platte volleyball Friday 17-25, 17-25 and 20-25.
“I thought we played really tough to point 15 in all sets, and then we let them take over,” said NPCC head coach Alexa McCall. “We have to be able to close out games. We also have to be a better force at the net on defense.
Morgan Ramsey led the Knights with 10 kills while Vanessa Wood added another six.
AnnaLise Glosson provided 12 assists, and Avah Steggall had 11.
Tessa Metschke led the Knights with 12 digs. Amauri Browning contributed 11, and Whitney Chintala notched 10 more.
Next up, the Knights head down the road to a tournament in McCook on Sept. 2. They will take on Neosho County (Kan.) Community College at 1 p.m. followed by Cisco (Texas) College at 7 p.m.