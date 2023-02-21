The North Platte men doubled up Western Nebraska in the first half and cruised to a 97-79 victory over the Cougars Tuesday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium

Bruce Carpenter was hot, scoring 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting while also hauling in eight rebounds. Four other Knights — Ramiah Adedigba (18), Davion Evans (16), Josh Townley-Thomas (12) and Antwone Gonzales (10) — also scored in double figures.

North Platte led 50-24 at halftime, and while Western Nebraska did outscore the Knights in the second half, it wasn't nearly enough to close the gap.

The Knights shot 51.5% from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point land while holding the Cougars to 39.1% from the floor.

C.J. Johnson and Biko Johnson paced Western nebraska with 17 points apiece.

Kayden Crosby hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the Knights, while scoring nine. Davion Evans paced the Knights with 5 assists. Adedigba had three steals.

North Platte (12-13 overall) begin the final week of the regular season on the road at Trinidad State (Colo.) at 8 p.m. on Friday and at Otero (Colo.) Saturday for a 5 p.m. tip.

The regular season ends at home in a 7 p.m. tip against Northeastern (Colo.) on Tuesday. The Region IX playoffs are slated to start on March 4.