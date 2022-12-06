North Platte Community College men top Central 89-84

Bruce Carpenter accounted for 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the North Platte Community College men to an 89-84 win over Central Community College Tuesday.

Carpenter connected on 10-of-16 shots from the field, including a clutch basket in the final minute as North Platte finished the game shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Ramiah Adedigba (24) and Antwone Gonzales (22) rounded out the double-digit scorers, as the Knights improve to 7-3 on the season.

The opening half featured a flurry of shots from downtown, as the Knights connected on 50% (6-12) of their shots from the perimeter. Gonzales opened the scoring with a layup before the Knights extended their lead to 14-8 with 14:15 to play.

The Raiders rallied with a 6-0 run to knot the game up, but the Knights found their rhythm on offense and quickly extended their lead to double digits on a transition 3 by Kayden Crosby. Central slowly narrowed the margin over the final 9:23, as the Raiders closed the half on a 12-2 run to pull back within three at the break.

Central erased the three-point advantage to briefly take the lead in the early moments of the second half, but Adedigba answered from downtown on the next possession as the Knights regained the two-point advantage.

Central kept the margin under 10 for the next 6:46, but a North Platte steal and two-handed jam by Carpenter in transition once again pushed the lead back to double digits.

The Raiders would not go away in the closing minutes, as the margin was cut to 81-78 with 1:20 to play. North Platte answered with key buckets from Carpenter and Adedigba on back-to-back offensive possessions as the margin grew to 85-80.

Central would send the Knights to the free throw line twice in the closing seconds, but Carpenter and Adedigba managed to go a perfect 4-for-4 to seal the win.

North Platte faces Region IX North squad Central Wyoming College in a neutral site game in Sterling, Colorado, at noon on Friday at the Bank of Colorado Event Center.