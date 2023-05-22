Tory Gilson of Gothenburg, Shawn Sullivan of Wallace, Jimmie Pack of North Platte and Joel Nelson of Gordon-Rushville will coach the North Platte Community College All,Star Basketball games on June 2.

Gilson and Sullivan will head the girls teams while Pack and Nelson will lead the boys.

The participants were nominated for the honor by their high school coaches and selected by their respective coaches for their team.

The girl's game will begin at 6 p.m., with the boy's game to follow at 7:45 p.m. at McDonald,Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

Girls

Home team

Head coach: Tory Gilson

Cameryn Goochey, Ainsworth; Emerson Swanson, Arapahoe; Denise Hunt, Elm Creek; Genesee Knackstedt, Elwood (Hi-Line); Whitney Dickau, Elwood (Hi-Line); Juliana Merrihew, Hyannis; Rylee Anderson, Hyannis; Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center; Emily Hanson, North Platte; Tyenne Berner, Potter/Dix; Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland; Chloe Stehno, Wauneta-Palisade.

Away team

Head coach: Shawn Sullivan.

Emma Sears, Ainsworth; Ashlin Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center; Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center; Mataya Stubbs, Maxwell; Joy Rippen, McCook; Kennedy Walter, McCook; Jaden Ouderkirk, North Platte; Tonja Heirigs, St. Pats; Tayden Kirchner, Ogallala; Carlie Homan, Perkins County; Malika Monroe, Valentine; Cali Cox, Wauneta-Palisade.

Boys

Home team

Head coach: Jimmie Pack.

Aidan George, Hershey; Dru Truax, Lexington; Hayden Kramer, Maywood-Hayes Center; Jhett Sellers, Maywood-Hayes Center; River Johnston, North Platte; Daniel Shea, North Platte; Will Moats, St. Pats; Zarek Branch, St. Pats; Isaiah Fox, Paxton; Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton; Connor Cooksley, Sandhills/Thedford; Andrew Furrow, Sandhills/Thedford; Mitchell Wilson, Southern Valley; Harmon Johnsen, Sutherland.

Away team

Head coach: Joel Nelson.

Leyton Rohde, Ansley-Litchfield; Ander Wasenius, Arapahoe; Jameson Dye, Arthur County; Blake Lusk, Brady; Kade Anderson, Chase County; Seth Wilber, Creek Valley; Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville; Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville; Trent Kisker, Hitchcock County; Max Kostman, Hyannis; Evan Humphrey, McCook; Jeron Gager, Ogallala; Mathew Henderson, Southern Valley; Trey Robertson, Wallace.