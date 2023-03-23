The North Platte Community College softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader Thursday against Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College.

NJC won the first game 14-4. The Plainswomen took an early lead with four singles and a triple in the first inning.

North Platte tallied one home run on the day — Nancy Martinez had a long ball in the sixth inning. Kelsey Woodhouse led the Knights with two hits in two at bats.

Sasha Strandberg toed the rubber for NPCC. She lasted five innings, allowing 13 hits and 11 runs while striking out four. Taelyn Dakamas threw a third of an inning in relief.

The Knights held the lead until the bottom of the fourth in game two, but the Plainswomen pulled away late in a 13-5 victory.

North Platte got things moving in the first inning, when Nancy Martinez singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. Dakamas followed that up by homering on a fly ball to left field.

April Grace was in the pitching circle for the Knights. The righthander surrendered five runs on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. Jenelle Gudjonson threw one inning out of the bullpen.

“It definitely didn’t end how we wanted it to,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head softball coach. “We need to start strong and end strong. We start slow and then play tough, then relax, and that is where we get ourselves into trouble. Our pitching staff is young and still learning. We are getting there.”

The Knights will remain in Sterling for another day. They play the Plainswomen again in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. CT Friday.