The North Platte Community College Knights split their last softball games of the regular season Monday afternoon against Garden City Community College.

NPCC pitcher Taelyn Dakamas threw a complete shutout in the first game for an 8-0 victory. She didn’t allow a single run on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one.

The Knights got their offense started with a run in the first inning then secured their victory with five more in the third. Lili Kukučková and Amya Blake-Cosper, each tallied RBIs in the frame, with Blake-Cosper smacking a home run.

Elena Montoya went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead North Platte in hits.

The Broncbusters answered with an 11-1 victory in the second.

Jenelle Gudjonson was in the pitcher’s circle for NPCC. The righthander allowed five hits and four runs over two and a third innings, walking one.

Angelina Lockhart and Dakamas entered the game in relief, throwing 1 2/3 innings and one inning, respectively.

Kukučková, Blake-Cosper and Krysta-Lyn Lewis led the Knights with one hit each.

“We came out with focus, energy and enthusiasm in game one and passed the bat very well,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “(Dakamas) is pitching very well right now, and that is huge. Game two, Garden City came out with a purpose, and we played flat. We have a few days off before heading to regionals on Saturday. It’s always fun to be playing good ball at the end of the season — makes postseason the time to make some noise.”

The Knights end the regular season 14-29.

Postseason play will begin Saturday in Columbus. The Knights will take on Southeast Community College at noon, and the winner of that game will face Central Community College at 2:30 p.m.