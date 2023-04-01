The North Platte Community College softball team split a pair of road games against Briar Cliff University Saturday afternoon in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Knights took an early lead in the first inning of game one and never trailed en route to a 12-8 win over the Chargers.

Elena Montoya was an RBI machine, driving in five on three hits. She hit a home run in the second inning and a double in the fifth.

The Knights put up a total of seven runs in the fifth inning. In addition to Montoya, April Grace, Amya Blake-Cosper and Kelsey Woodhouse had RBIs in the frame.

Angelina Lockhart earned the win for North Platte in the circle. The pitcher surrendered five runs on four hits over four innings, striking out two.

A walk-off left the Knights on the wrong end of an 8-7 defeat in the second game. It was tied at seven with the Chargers batting in the bottom of the eighth when they singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Taelyn Dakamas was in the pitcher’s circle for North Platte. She surrendered one run on one hit over two innings, walking one. Lockhart threw 5 1/3 innings in relief.

The Knights launched one home run in the second game. Montoya, who led the team with three hits in five at bats, put one out in the third inning. Grace also collected multiple hits for North Platte.

“We fought hard today — just didn’t play consistent enough to get both wins,” said NPCC Head Softball Coach Janelle Higgins. “We waited a little too long to adjust to their pitcher and let the uncontrollable elements control the first half of the second game. Tomorrow is a new day to get back on track.”

The Knights will remain in Sioux City through the weekend. They play the Chargers again at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.