COLUMBUS — The North Platte Community College softball team was swept by Central 15-0 and 3-1 in a Sunday doubleheader.

Nine runs in the third inning sparked the Raiders in the opening victory.

Elena Montoya notched a single in the fourth inning for the Knights. Angelina Lockhart, and Paige Scott each managed a hit as well. However, the Knights were unable to scratch across any runs and struggled defensively.

Lockhart allowed 13 runs on four hits while striking out four in 2 2/3 innings to start the game for NPCC.

Taelyn Dakamas and Jenelle Gudjonson each threw 1 2/3 innings in relief.

Central took the lead in the second game on a one-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

Pitching was strong for both teams in game two. Sasha Strandberg sat down seven for the Knights. The righty went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Nancy Martinez went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead NPCC in hits.

“Game one, we played very timid and didn’t control the controllable,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head softball coach. “Game two showed a glimpse of our abilities when we listen and work together. We need to get more consistent, which will come with playing more games. We need the weather to cooperate, so we don’t have long stretches between our games.”

Sunday’s scores brought the Knights to 1-9 on the season.

They will travel to Norfolk Wednesday for a 3 p.m. doubleheader against Northeast.