North Platte Community College volleyball drops match to Central

North Platte Community College Volleyball was swept Wednesday in Columbus by Region rival Central.

The Knights fell by the game scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-13.

“We had some changes tonight and didn’t adjust as well as I would have liked,” NPCC Head Coach Alexa McCall said via a NPCC press release. “We have some things to figure out, and we have time to do that before next week. We just have to put in the work.”

Vanessa Wood had eight kills in the match, while Karley Spillane added seven. Amauri Browning had nine digs while Tessa Metschke totaled eight. Avah Steggall contributed 22 assists.

The Knight’s last regular season match is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

