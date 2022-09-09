North Platte Community College volleyball drops pair to Dodge City

North Platte Community College volleyball was swept in a pair of matches Friday against Dodge City.

“I think we are a better team than getting swept both games,” said head coach Alexa McCall. “We have to learn how to close out games in tough situations. We made some good adjustments after the first game but just had to execute and close out sets.”

Morgan Ramsey led the Knights with 10 kills and six digs in the first match, as the Knights fell 25-21, 25-16, 25-22.

Vanessa Wood and Tyrah Woods each added five kills, while Whitney Chintala had eight digs and Avah Steggall had 19 assists.

Ramsey again led the Knights in the second match with nine kills, with North Platte falling 26-24, 26-24, 25-20. Woods added seven seven kills and Stegall contributed 25 assists.

The Knights are 5-8 overall on the season and hit the road Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start against Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.