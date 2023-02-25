A balanced offensive attack led by Fumnanya Ijeh powered the North Platte Community College Knights to an 84-45 victory in the regular season finale over the Colorado State University club team on Saturday afternoon.

Ijeh led all scorers with 22 points, as teammates Dayonna Roberts (14), Jada Grigsby (12) and Samantha Riggles (12) rounded out the North Platte players in double figures.

North Platte never trailed in the game as they jumped out to a 18-0 advantage in the opening 3:57 of the first quarter. Colorado State halted the long run with their first basket of the game, before the Knights pushed their lead to 20 on a Roberts 3 to close the quarter.

Roberts notched her second 3-pointer of the game to open the second, but the two team exchanged baskets throughout the second with the Knights heading to halftime with a 37-17 lead.

The Rams hung around in the third, trimming the deficit to 21 on back-to-back 3s by Carlie Elwood.

Vanessa Wood responded for North Platte with an old fashioned 3-point play helping the Knights stretch the lead to 59-32 at the end of the third.

North Platte put the finishing touches on their wire-to-wire victory, as the lead drifted to 69-38 with 6:07 remaining. Inside the final six minutes, the Knights lead stretched to 42 on another Roberts 3 pointer, before the Rams closed out the game by connecting from downtown.

The Knights (8-20) face Central Community College in the opening round of Region IX postseason tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbus.

Knights men fall

to Trinidad, Otero

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Kyrie Thomas’ hot shooting from outside helped spark Otero to a 91-82 win over North Platte Saturday.

The Rattlers led 51-45 at halftime and outscored the Knights by three in the second half to notch the win.

Thomas led Otero with 17 while North Platte’s Davion Evans led all scorers with 19.

Three other Knights scored in double figures with Antwone Gonzales scoring 18, Ramiah Adedigba 16 and Bruce Carpenter 14. Crosby led the team with eight rebounds.

LaSon Walker scored 15, Isaiah Poindexter 12 and Sebastion Cole 10 for Otero.

On Friday night, Trinidad State topped the Knights 109-76. The Trojans cruised after nearly doubling up the Knights with a 60-33 lead at halftime.

Carpenter scored 30 points for the Knights to lead all scorers. Adedigba had 14 and Evans 11. Dejour Reaves led Trinidad with 25.

The Knights face Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sterling in the regular season finale.