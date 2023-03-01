COLUMBUS — Fumnanya Ijeh sparked a 64-57 come-from-behind victory for North Platte in the opening round Wednesday in the women's NJCAA Divsion II Region IX playoffs.

With the victory over rival Central, the Knights move on to face Southeast Saturday in Beatrice. The winner of that game moves to the Northwest Plains District Championship on March 11.

Ijeh paced the Knights with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists on Wednesday. Trailing 47-41 at the end of the third quarter, the Knights outscored the Raiders 23-10 in the final quarter for the comeback victory.

Central led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and North Platte led 31-26 at halftime. The Raiders outscored North Platte 21-10 in the third quarter to take the lead.

Reece Halley scored 12 points and Jada Grigsby scored 11. Halley also hauled in seven rebounds.

NPCC men top Northeastern

A Bruce Carpenter free throw gave the North Platte men an 86-85 victory over Northeastern (Colo.) in the regular season finale Tuesday.

Carpenter finished the game with 26. Ramiah Adedigba added 16, Kayden Crosby 15, Davion Evans 10 and Antwone Gonzales 10.

The North Platte men face Western Nebraska at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Region IX tournament.