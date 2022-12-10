North Platte Community College women's basketball notches win

The North Platte Community College women's basketball team capitalized on key possessions late in the fourth quarter to avenge an early season loss to the Trinidad State in a 90-82 win Saturday. It was the final game in the Hampton Inn Classic.

Jada Grigsby scored a career-high 27 points to accompany seven rebounds and two assists, including a layup late in the fourth quarter that halted a Trinidad run.

Knights point guard Chrishelle Washington added 21 of her own to complete her fourth double-digit game of the season, as the Knights improve to 3-11 overall.

As a team, the Knights connected on 45.6% (31-of-68) of their shots from the field, and hit 26-of-33 from the free throw line. The Trojans outrebounded the Knights 48-42, but NPCC forced 22 turnovers while holding the Trojans to just 39.5% (30-of-76) shooting from the field.

The Knights jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter.

The Trojans retaliated with a 9-0 run to pull within one with 3:58 to play.

Washington broke the silence by driving through the lane and completing the layup to give the Knights a 15-12 lead.

The game remained tight over the next two minutes, until a 7-2 run lifted the Knights to a 28-23 lead at the quarter break.

The Knights extended the lead to seven early in the second, but the Trojan mounted a comeback, knotting the game at 32 with 6:02 to play in the half.

A 7-3 run by the Knights pushed the margin to four on a runner by Mariah Gardner. Trinidad would not let the Knights build a comfortable lead over the closing minutes, as the North Platte lead was cut to three by the end of the second quarter.

The Knights lead grew to 48-41 in the opening minute of the third, but the Trojans answered again, chipping away at the lead to tie it at 56-56 with 3:30 remaining.

North Platte would outscore the Trojans down the stretch to take a 67-63 lead into the final quarter.

NPCC fought off another Trinidad run and built a 10-point lead with 3:05 to play in regulation. The Trojans narrowed the margin to three inside the final two minutes, but the Knights kept the momentum down the stretch to seal their third win of the season.

North Platte will take a month off before facing Hastings JV at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

NPCC men fall to Casper College

STERLING, Colo. — North Platte nearly erased a 16-point deficit in the second half, but Casper College managed to hold on late for a 90-83 win on Saturday afternoon inside the Bank of Colorado Event Center.

North Platte shot 56.9% from the field, but only 20% (2-of-10) from the perimeter.

Ramiah Adedigba led three Knights in double-digits tallying 28 points on 9-of-23 shooting, while Bruce Carpenter and Davion Evans chipped in 19 and 18 points, respectively. Josh Townley-Thomas led the Knights with 11 rebounds to accompany nine points.

The Knights and the Thunderbirds traded baskets throughout the majority of the first half, but a short Casper run helped the Casper build a 27-21 lead with 6:17 to play. North Platte rallied to cut the margin to one twice over the next three minutes, but a 13-3 run to close the half gave Casper the 47-36 lead at the halftime break.

North Platte chipped away at the lead in the opening six minutes of the second half, cutting the deficit to 58-51 on a corner 3 by Evans. Casper answered with a 10-1 run over the next two minutes to build a comfortable 68-52 lead.

The Thunderbirds lead remained in double-digits before a late run pulled the Knights back within six on a floater by Carpenter with 2:15 remaining. Casper saw their lead trimmed to five inside the closing minutes but managed to hold off the Knights to earn the victory.

North Platte (8-4) faces Hastings College on Jan. 9 at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.