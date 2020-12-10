North Platte defeats Broken Bow 40-24 in home dual meet

Jaylan Ruffin secured a 5-0 decision win in North Platte’s first home dual meet and picked up three points for the Bulldogs, but he’ll be the first to tell you what he needed to improve on: his footwork.

It’s something Ruffin said he was working on in the practice room. He knows if he can get that down, it will make him unstoppable.

“I’m dangerous on my feet,” he said. “I don’t think anybody can stop me in the state on my feet. I just need to get going on my feet.”

Over half the matches in North Platte’s 40-24 win over Broken Bow on Thursday in North Platte were by decision, just like Ruffin’s. All but one of them were three point wins, and Bulldogs coach Dale Hall wants to see his team pick up that extra point on major decisions.

“Overall, I thought the kids wrestled pretty hard throughout the entire dual,” Hall said. “We’ve got to be able to get bonus point wins in some of those matches where we end up winning by five or six points.”

The first two matches were not by decision, however, as both teams traded falls. North Platte’s Mason Newland (220) pinned Keifer Anderson in 1:03, while Broken Bow’s Tyler Thomas pinned Jacob Kohler in 2:33. A no contest in the 106 put the Indians ahead 12-6.