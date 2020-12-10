North Platte defeats Broken Bow 40-24 in home dual meet

Jaylan Ruffin secured a 5-0 decision win in North Platte’s first home dual meet and picked up three points for the Bulldogs, but he’ll be the first to tell you what he needed to improve on: his footwork.
It’s something Ruffin said he was working on in the practice room. He knows if he can get that down, it will make him unstoppable.
“I’m dangerous on my feet,” he said. “I don’t think anybody can stop me in the state on my feet. I just need to get going on my feet.”
Over half the matches in North Platte’s 40-24 win over Broken Bow on Thursday in North Platte were by decision, just like Ruffin’s. All but one of them were three point wins, and Bulldogs coach Dale Hall wants to see his team pick up that extra point on major decisions.
“Overall, I thought the kids wrestled pretty hard throughout the entire dual,” Hall said. “We’ve got to be able to get bonus point wins in some of those matches where we end up winning by five or six points.”
The first two matches were not by decision, however, as both teams traded falls. North Platte’s Mason Newland (220) pinned Keifer Anderson in 1:03, while Broken Bow’s Tyler Thomas pinned Jacob Kohler in 2:33. A no contest in the 106 put the Indians ahead 12-6.
Bulldogs’ Jace Kennel (113) picked up a major decision in a dominating effort over Wilson Cucul Tzin, and North Platte’s Carson Songster (120) defeated Treyton Hurlburt by fall.
“(It was Songster’s) first varsity win,” Hall said. “That was a good win for him. He battled. There were a couple times in the first period he was in on a shot, the kid sprawled out and he was able to hang onto a leg.”
Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells (126) scored a fall in three minutes over Ethan Jackson to set the score at 18-16. North Platte responded with a 9-0 run on three decisions from Ruffin (132), Darian Diaz (138) and Ryan Fox (145) to take a 25-18 lead.
“I thought Ryan Fox really wrestled well,” Hall said. “He had a solid kid in Connor Wells at 145. Did a nice job.”
Jack Myers (152) and Lathan Duda (195) picked up decisions for Broken Bow, but North Platte won two of the final five matches by fall to secure the win.
Luke Rathjen (160) and Gavyn Brauer (182) pinned Layton Lindner and Kaden Powers, respectively, and North Platte’s Cash Arensdorf (170) defeated Max Denson by decision to help the Bulldogs win 40-24.
“All-in-all, Broken Bow’s a solid team,” Hall said. They got a lot of really good wrestlers. To come away with a win, I’ll take it.”
North Platte 40, Broken Bow 24
106 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow win by forfeit
113 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, MD 11-2
120 — Carson Songster, North Platte def. Treyton Hurlburt, Broken Bow, Fall 5:03
126 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte, Fall 3:00
132 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Schylar Campbell, Broken Bow, Dec 5-0
138 — Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Trey Garey, Broken Bow, Dec 10-3
145 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Connor Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 8-3
152 — Jack Myers, Broken Bow def. Santana Morin, North Platte, Dec 7-5
160 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Layton Lindner, Broken Bow, Fall 2:21
170 — Cash Arensdorf, North Platte def. Max Denson, Broken Bow, Dec 8-1
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Kaden Powers, Broken Bow, Fall 1:35
195 — Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Vincent Genatone, North Platte, Dec 7-2
220 — Mason Newland, North Platte def. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, Fall 1:03
285 — Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow def. Jacob Kohler, North Platte, Fall 2:33
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!