North Platte defeats Holdrege 5-4; gets swept by McCook

The North Platte girls tennis team hosted Holdrege and McCook in a triangular on Tuesday that featured a couple of obstacles.

The first was the cold and the wind. The sun repeatedly disappeared behind clouds and dropped the temperatures every time it did.

“It is very hard (to play in the cold) because your hands go numb,” North Platte’s Kinley Stine said. “And it is extremely hard to play.”

The second was the on and off snow and rain. It delayed North Platte’s contest against Holdrege twice, and the second one left the courts at Cody Park riddled with puddles and both teams having to relocate to Madison Middle School to finish.

“It comes down to the focus where one second, we’re playing in the sun, the next second we’re playing in a snowglobe,” coach Danielle Blake said. “And changing the locations definitely threw off some of the focus. They got to sit in their warm cars for five minutes and then get back out to Cody where there’s no wind break whatsoever.”

But they got the games in, and North Platte defeated Holdrege in a close 5-4 dual before falling to McCook 9-0.