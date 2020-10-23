North Platte defeats Lincoln High in first round of Class A playoffs

Cody Wright didn’t let an early fumble define his performance against Lincoln High on Friday. The North Platte football team wasn’t going to stray away from its plan of getting their running back the ball, either.
It relied heavily on Wright through the first three quarters as he picked up 153 unofficial yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs downed Lincoln High at home in the first round of the Class A playoffs. It was North Platte’s first playoff win since 2004.
“I thought we did a lot of good things,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “Lincoln High’s a team that has steadily improved throughout the course of the year, and they have some good athletes. Knew we’d get a good challenge from them.”
That fumble came on North Platte’s opening drive after the defense forced Lincoln High into a three-and-out. Wright needed two yards to pick up a first down when the ball was stripped from his hands and the Links hopped on it.
While Lincoln High was driving, a holding penalty stopped all momentum. The Links tried a field goal that was blocked and recovered by North Platte.
“I thought that was a really big turn right there,” Rice said. “They had a short field and got in the red zone. For them to come off and execute that block in that situation, I thought that was a big momentum change early in this football game.”
It took the Bulldogs 10 plays to score their first touchdown, and they went to Wright seven times for 52 yards. The score, though, came on a pitch to Jaylan Ruffin on the right side for a six yard touchdown run. Ruffin finished the game with 31 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving.
It didn’t take long for Lincoln High to even things. Two long runs from Isaac Montgomery — a 13-yard and a 27-yard rush — put the Links at the five-yard line, and a one-yard run up the middle made the score 7-7 going into the second quarter.
“They had a couple drives early in the game,” Rice said. “I think it was a matter of us seeing how they were attacking us and fixing some things. We tweaked some alignments. Our kids kept playing hard.”
Penalties started to get the better of Lincoln High. A late hit on a Ruffin 18-yard run gave North Platte the ball in Link territory, and an encroachment continued to move the ball forward.
Lincoln High had North Platte in a 4th and 16 and nearly got Bulldogs quarterback Caleb Tonkinson to throw an interception, but a targeting call made it a 4th and 1 instead. Wright rushed up the middle for a 12-yard gain before scoring on the next play.
Wright helped North Platte put the game out of reach with two more touchdowns. Ruffin caught a tipped pass and gained 32 yards before the Bulldogs went with Wright on four consecutive plays. His last one was a four-yard touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 19-7.
North Platte forced Lincoln High into a three-and-out, and the ensuing punt attempt led to an ineligible receiver downfield. The Bulldogs put enough pressure on the punt to force the punter to throw the ball.
The Bulldogs got the ball on the Lincoln High eight-yard line, and Wright scored on the next play to make it 26-7.
North Platte pulled Wright in favor of Brock Roblee, who scored a nine-yard touchdown on his second play. He finished the game with 47 yards on eight carries.
Lincoln High scored one more time in the fourth quarter on Montgomery’s second touchdown of the game to make it 33-13, but didn’t have enough time to stage a comeback.
North Platte will travel to Lincoln to face Lincoln East on Friday in a rematch of their Oct. 9 matchup. Lincoln East won 21-7.
“We just didn’t execute very well last time,” Rice said. “We left there pretty disappointed in our first half performance. We got a couple guys back we didn’t have a couple weeks ago.”
