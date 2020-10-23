North Platte defeats Lincoln High in first round of Class A playoffs

It took the Bulldogs 10 plays to score their first touchdown, and they went to Wright seven times for 52 yards. The score, though, came on a pitch to Jaylan Ruffin on the right side for a six yard touchdown run. Ruffin finished the game with 31 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving.

It didn’t take long for Lincoln High to even things. Two long runs from Isaac Montgomery — a 13-yard and a 27-yard rush — put the Links at the five-yard line, and a one-yard run up the middle made the score 7-7 going into the second quarter.

“They had a couple drives early in the game,” Rice said. “I think it was a matter of us seeing how they were attacking us and fixing some things. We tweaked some alignments. Our kids kept playing hard.”

Penalties started to get the better of Lincoln High. A late hit on a Ruffin 18-yard run gave North Platte the ball in Link territory, and an encroachment continued to move the ball forward.

Lincoln High had North Platte in a 4th and 16 and nearly got Bulldogs quarterback Caleb Tonkinson to throw an interception, but a targeting call made it a 4th and 1 instead. Wright rushed up the middle for a 12-yard gain before scoring on the next play.