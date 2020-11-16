North Platte diver Jonathan Brouillette signs with University of Denver

Jonathan Brouillette had always liked doing flips on a trampoline. It’s what inspired him to start diving in the winter of 2017 and to later become a diver on the North Platte swimming and diving team.

Going from unorganized flips on a trampoline to competitive dives had its challenges, but it did one thing that helped shape Brouillette’s future: It gave him a form.

“It’s nice to be able to have some form,” he said on a Zoom call recording. “I did a lot of flips on the trampoline and doing that, it was just kind of going out on the trampoline. Had no form at all. Then going into diving, it’s like, you start to learn how to do everything better.

“Adding a really nice entry at the end of a bunch of flips just feels so much better,” Brouillette added.

Brouillette signed his national letter of intent with the University of Denver on Monday. He joins softball player Abby Orr and volleyball player Peyton Neff, who signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.

“Even before I wanted to dive in college, I always knew I was going to be looking at Colorado, just because we’ve visited there a lot all my life and it’s always been so beautiful to me,” he said on the recording.