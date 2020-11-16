North Platte diver Jonathan Brouillette signs with University of Denver

Jonathan Brouillette had always liked doing flips on a trampoline. It’s what inspired him to start diving in the winter of 2017 and to later become a diver on the North Platte swimming and diving team.
Going from unorganized flips on a trampoline to competitive dives had its challenges, but it did one thing that helped shape Brouillette’s future: It gave him a form.
“It’s nice to be able to have some form,” he said on a Zoom call recording. “I did a lot of flips on the trampoline and doing that, it was just kind of going out on the trampoline. Had no form at all. Then going into diving, it’s like, you start to learn how to do everything better.
“Adding a really nice entry at the end of a bunch of flips just feels so much better,” Brouillette added.
Brouillette signed his national letter of intent with the University of Denver on Monday. He joins softball player Abby Orr and volleyball player Peyton Neff, who signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.
“Even before I wanted to dive in college, I always knew I was going to be looking at Colorado, just because we’ve visited there a lot all my life and it’s always been so beautiful to me,” he said on the recording.
Brouillette said he visited Denver before he was being recruited and called the coach. They organized an unofficial visit, and Brouillette was blown away with both the program and the school.
He also said Denver offers him the chance to study Computer Science while being a student-athlete. He started taking coding classes online and finds them fun. He said he wants to be a video game designer.
“I’m excited I don’t have to settle for going to a school that maybe doesn’t fit what I would want to do academically just so I could dive there,” Brouillette said. “Like I can have something that’s going to challenge me, but also be able to dive.”
Brouillette said he can only practice a one-meter dive in high school — an inward 2.5 — and he put it to use at the state competition. He said he went to Omaha and trained in the three-meter dive at the Airborne Diving Academy.
As for his role once he gets to Denver, Brouillette said he thinks he will be diving right away as opposed to being in the background.
“They don’t have too big of a team I think,” he said. “There’s only one other freshman boy who’s committed. I can’t remember exactly how many divers there are right now — I remember last year, there were about five or six — but it’s gotten a little bigger this year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!