North Platte dominates at A-3 district in Fremont

North Platte edged Papillion-La Vista for a team title and 13 Bulldogs qualified for the state tournament Saturday at the A-3 district in Fremont.
Five Bulldogs won individual titles, Brock Little (126 pounds), Jaylan Ruffin (132), Darian Diaz (138), Gavyn Brauer (182) and Vincent Genatone (195). North Platte notched 212 team points, with Genatone’s win at 195 vaulting the Bulldogs over the Titans in the final minutes of the event.
Little (12-2) notched a 13-10 decision over Jordan Bobier (27-5) of Papio in his championship match. The senior pinned Derrick Alfaro (12-26) of Fremont and Ayden Hall (23-14) of Gretna to reach the final.
Ruffin (50-4) pinned his way to a district title, trapping Cam Ralston (24-6) of Papillion-La Vista South in 1 minute, 29 seconds in the title match. Ruffin also pinned Collin Hurlburt of Papio (4-11) and Billy Walters of Lincoln Northeast (21-14).
Diaz (44-4) won a 9-4 decision over Ian Rudner (35-2) of Papio in the final. He also beat Daniel Rangel-Kramp (17-6) of Papio South and Roman Lott (5-16) of Northeast.
Brauer (53-1) — a defending state champion — pinned Lucas Nigh (31-11) of Millard North in 3:51 in his title match. The senior pinned Malachi Alley (23-15) of Northeast and Nathan Taulor (6-26) of Fremont to reach the championship.
Genatone won a 6-0 decision over Benny Alfaro (21-12) of Fremont in his final. The junior also pinned Jayson Bottorff (4-3) of Papio in 3:14.
Ryan Fox (24-16) finished second at 145 pounds, falling to Jack Hamilton (27-11) of Papio in the championship.
Other North Platte qualifiers: Kole Weigel (38-11, 106), Jace Kennel (30-24, 113), Ethan Jackson (15-17, 120), Cash Arensdorf (20-4, 160), Luke Rathjen (34-21, 170), Peyton Dimmitt (9-11, 220), Matthew Musselmann (21-15, 285).
The Bulldog wrestlers will be back in action Wednesday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha for the opening rounds of the state tournament. Finals for Class A are Thursday night, along with Class D. Class B and C will have their tournament on Friday and Saturday in a change of format for the Nebraska School Activities Association. The Class A and D finals at 7 p.m. Thursday will be televised by NET, as will the B and C finals Saturday.
A3 Districts
Team results
1, North Platte, 212. 2, Papillion-LaVista, 208.5. 3, Millard North, 119.5. 4, Gretna, 100. 5, Papillion-LaVista South, 87.5. 6, Fremont, 78.5. 7, Lincoln Northeast, 64.5. 8, Omaha Northwest, 31.
Individual state qualifiers
106 — 1, Tyler Durden, Papillion-LaVista South. 2, Dominic Martinez, Papillion-LaVista. 3, Josiah Leslie, Omaha Northwest. 4, Kole Weigel, North Platte.
113 — 1, Jacob Campbell, Papillion-LaVista. 2, Joshua Shaner, Lincoln Northeast. 3, Jace Kennel, North Platte. 4, Aidan Brakenhoff of Papillion-LaVista South.
120 — 1, Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North. 2, Cal Price, Papillion-LaVista. 3, Ethan Jackson, North Platte. 4, Cameron Gable, Papillion-LaVista South.
126 — 1, Brock Little, North Platte. 2, Jordan Bobier, Papillion-LaVista. 3, Ayden Hall, Gretna. 4, Camdyn Golden, Lincoln Northeast.
132 — 1, Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte. 2, Cam Ralston, Papillion-LaVista South. 3, Dylan Shelden, Gretna. 4, Billy Walters, Lincoln Northeast.
138 — 1, Darian Diaz, North Platte. 2, Ian Rudner, Papillion-LaVista. 3, Josh Arend, Gretna. 4, Daniel Rangel-Kramp, Papillion-LaVista South.
145 — 1, Jack Hamilton, Papillion-LaVista. 2, Ryan Fox, North Platte. 3, Parker Schendt, Papillion-LaVista South. 4, Daniel Krause, Lincoln Northeast.
152 — 1, Nick Hamilton, Papillion-LaVista. 2, Ben Enders, Millard North. 3, Luke Figi, Gretna. 4, Justin Leon, Fremont.
160 — 1, Thomas Wentz, Fremont. 2, Coleton Haggin, Papillion-LaVista. 3, Cash Arensdorf, North Platte. 4, John Weed, Gretna.
170 — 1, Cole Price, Papillion-LaVista. 2, Cameron Cunningham, Gretna. 3, Guillermo Espinoza, Millard North. 4, Luke Rathjen, North Platte.
182 — 1, Gavyn Brauer, North Platte. 2, Lucas Nigh, Millard North. 3, Malachi Alley, Lincoln Northeast. 4, Alex Morris, Papillion-LaVista.
195 — 1, Vincent Genatone, North Platte. 2, Benny Alfaro, Fremont. 3, Jayson Bottorff, Papillion-LaVista. 4, Davis Hill, Millard North.
220 — 1, Breken Heiman, Gretna. 2, Garret Moser, Fremont. 3, Kaden Johnson, Papillion-LaVista. 4, Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte.
285 — 1, Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North. 2, Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest. 3, Matthew Musselmann, North Platte. 4, Titus Richardson, Fremont.