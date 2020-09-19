North Platte downs Lexington in championship game of home tournament

Sydney Barner sent the right pitch flying to left field with just enough arc. The left and center fielders started racing back in an effort to catch it, but as the ball crept closer to the fence, they stopped.

“Oh, that’s gone,” a North Platte parent loudly exclaimed as Barner trotted around the bases. Her solo shot gave the Bulldogs softball team a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Barner’s home run was one of four in the game — one of 13 on the day — as the Bulldogs defeated Lexington in five innings 10-1 to win the North Platte Invite on Saturday.

“The wind was blowing out, so we just had to make sure we squared the ball up and stay through,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “Good hitting fundamentals were rewarded today, and the players that got to that good spot and drove the ball, the wind helped them a little bit with the extra stuff.”

Barner’s two-hit, two-run, three-RBI day was matched only by teammate Tatum Montelongo, who posted the same stats but with four RBIs.

Barner’s and Montelongo’s two hits were home runs that helped North Platte get some early separation against the MinuteMaids.

Montelongo’s first dinger came in the first inning after Ellie Hanson’s RBI single put the Bulldogs up 1-0. Montelongo took the first pitch she saw to right field and put her team ahead 3-0.

Barner’s first was her solo shot in the second inning. Her next one came in the top of the fifth, when a two-run blast to center kick-started a six run inning.

Abby Orr lined a double to left field to score Aspen Nelson to make the score 7-1. Montelongo’s second homer, a two-run shot to center, gave her a team a 9-1 advantage. McKenzie Putnam’s single at the end of the inning gave North Platte its final run.