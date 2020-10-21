North Platte downs Ogallala in four sets

North Platte and Ogallala resumed their rivalry in North Platte at the Dawg House Friday in the final home match of the regular season.

Tensions were high as the Bulldogs won in the fourth set by two points, 27-25, moving to 20-10 on the season.

Coach Clancy Hammond said she is proud of the work that the team has put in this season.

“I want to give them all the credit that they have (put in work) to get us ready for this game,” Hammond said. She also has high hopes for the rest of the season.

“We have districts coming up ... we are going to try our hardest to make it to state,” Hammond said,

North Platte dominated the first two sets, with the score of the second being 25-15. Ogallala started off the third set strong and won the set, 25-18.

The Bulldogs came back in the fourth set, avoiding a fifth set against the Indians.

In the fourth, the two teams went back-and-fourth throughout the set. Junior Kenzie Polk got the final kill for the Bulldogs as the crowd at the Dawg House roared.

Hammond hopes this game may give the Bulldogs a home court advantage when districts start on the Oct. 27.