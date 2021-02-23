North Platte downs Omaha Northwest in first round of A-6 district

Those adjustments started to show in the second quarter. North Platte only scored eight in the second, six of which came on the first three baskets to go up 26-14. Later in the quarter, Omaha Northwest’s Ravyne Wallace hit a 3 and Brooklyn Busby made a shot on the inside to bring her team to within eight.

The Bulldogs maintained their lead throughout the third quarter — keeping it at around seven for most of the frame — but the Huskies made one last push to start the fourth.

Wallace hit her fourth 3 of the game for the Huskies to pull her team to within three and force North Platte to call timeout.

“We said it’s not supposed to be easy,” Hammond said. “Games like this aren’t easy. For someone, it’s probably their last game and they played hard all the way to the finish. We watched film of them against Papillion-La Vista earlier this year and they were down 51-15 at half and had it down to six with a minute left. They don’t quit playing.”

The Bulldogs didn’t quit either. Abby Orr found Carly Purdy under the basket for an easy shot, and Haneborg got a steal and layup to push North Platte to a 44-37 lead.

Omaha Northside kept looking for shots to get back into the game, but only found one on a late 3 in the final minute.