North Platte falls in district final; St. Pat's win sub-district final

Bellevue West defeated North Platte 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 on Wednesday night in the District A-7 volleyball final.

The win will send the Thunderbirds to next week’s state tournament for the first time since 2006, while North Platte awaits the release of the final wildcard points standings of the season to see if the Bulldogs will receive the final spot.

Kealy Kiviniemi had 18 kills to lead Bellevue West.

St. Pat’s swept No. 1 seed South Platte Wednesday in Big Springs, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22 to reach the district final round in Class D1.

In Class C1, Ogallala swept Sidney in the C1-12 district final Wednesday night.

St. Pat’s will face Amherst on Saturday in the district final. South Platte will face Cambridge.

Anselmo-Merna is the other area school to reach the district final round in Class D1. The Coyotes will face top-seed Pleasanton.

Maywood Hayes-Center earned the No. 3 seed in Class D2 and will face Sioux County. Mullen faces Garden County on Saturday and Wauneta-Palisade will face No. 2 seed CWC.

In C2, the lone area team is South Loup, which travels to Howells-Dodge on Saturday.