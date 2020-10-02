North Platte falls to Creighton Prep, suffers first loss of season

Ruffin was a playmaker for North Platte on defense in the first half. The Junior Jays tried another deep pass a few plays after the fumble, and Ruffin picked it off and returned it to the 48-yard line.

The interception gave North Platte good field position and allowed the Bulldogs to drive. Cody Wright capped off a 13-yard run to bring the ball to the 30, and a pitch to Vince Genatone set up a 30-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 with over nine minutes left in the half.

“To come back and tie the game up there put us in a good situation,” Rice said.

Creighton Prep stuck with Stessman, who ran for 36 yards that drive, to bring it to the North Platte 15-yard line. The Jays kicked a field goal to make it a 10-7 game.

Ruffin got his second interception with just under a minute left after Creighton Prep tried to throw it deep. North Platte gave it right back when Bullock picked off North Platte quarterback Caleb Tonkinson to go into halftime.

North Platte couldn’t get anything going in the second half. Heavy winds forced the endzone camera to be turned off, and the play clock had to be removed. A delay of game on its second drive of the half turned a fourth and short into a fourth and long.