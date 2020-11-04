North Platte falls to Elkhorn South in first round of state tournament

Elkhorn South went on a 3-0 run capped with a kill from Gray that forced Hammond to call a timeout. North Platte’s Kylie Harvey got a kill off the break, but three consecutive points נincluding two kills from Gray נput Elkhorn South ahead 17-7, and the Storm secured the set 25-17.

“Our play tonight was so much better than what we did last week against Bellevue West,” Hammond said. “Playing against a much tougher team even, the girls played a whole lot harder.”

The Storm opened the second set with five consecutive points with kills from Gray, Weeks and Annie Millard that forced Hammond to take an early timeout. Harvey, who finished the game with nine kills, put North Platte on the board again following the break, but both teams continued to trade points.

North Platte couldn’t really get any momentum going in the second set, as any point was met with two or three Elkhorn South points.

The Bulldogs ended the set with three straight points, including a kill from McKenna Little and an ace from Peyton Neff, but couldn’t mount a comeback.

North Platte opened the third set with back-to-back points off a kill from Harvey and an ace from Skyler Sudbeck, but Elkhorn South took the lead off a 5-0 run. The Storm then pushed out to a 14-7 lead.