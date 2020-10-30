North Platte falls to Lincoln East in Class A Playoffs

Carter Glenn came back, and Lincoln East turned on the jets.

Glenn caught a pair of touchdown passes, and East scored 28 points in the second quarter to power past North Platte 42-0 and advance to the Class A quarterfinals.

After suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder Sept. 17 against Millard North, Glenn spent the past month-plus rehabbing. He got in for a handful of plays in East’s regular-season finale two weeks ago, but Friday marked his first extensive action since the Millard North game.

“A lot of hard work and time coming into rehab and everything, so it’s definitely paid off, and it’s super fun to come out again,” Glenn said. “It’s never easy to beat a team twice, so coming out and showing well is a good sign for next week.”

Glenn now has 14 catches this season, with 10 of them going for touchdowns.

“He just makes plays, and you saw it today,” East coach John Gingery said. “The kid just makes plays and scores touchdowns.”

The Spartans (8-2) will travel to take on Omaha Westside next Friday for a spot in the state semifinals. Westside knocked off Grand Island 45-3 Friday to advance.