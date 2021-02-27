North Platte falls to Lincoln North Star

LINCOLN — North Platte trailed by four after the first quarter, but an offensive and defensive struggle in the second and third put the game out of reach and ended North Platte’s season.

Kade Mohr and River Johnston scored eight each as the Bulldogs fell to the Lincoln North Star Navigators 67-39 in the first round of the A-1 District on Saturday in Lincoln.

Lincoln North Star had control from the opening basket, going on a 7-0 run until Mohr hit a 3 for North Platte.

After the Navigators regained those points, North Platte’s Ryan Kaminski hit a 3 of his own to push the score to 10-6. Both teams traded baskets to end the first quarter at 12-8.

Lincoln North Star and North Platte made 3s to start the second half, then the Navigators went on a 14-point run to take a 29-11 lead. North Platte’s Caleb Kinkaid scored back-to-back shots on the inside, but the Navigators went on a 7-0 run capped by a late 3 to go up 36-15 at halftime.

The Bulldogs’ defensive struggles continued in the third, as Lincoln North Star used a 24-point quarter to stop any chance of North Platte getting back into the game.