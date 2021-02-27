North Platte falls to Lincoln North Star

LINCOLN — North Platte trailed by four after the first quarter, but an offensive and defensive struggle in the second and third put the game out of reach and ended North Platte’s season.
Kade Mohr and River Johnston scored eight each as the Bulldogs fell to the Lincoln North Star Navigators 67-39 in the first round of the A-1 District on Saturday in Lincoln.
Lincoln North Star had control from the opening basket, going on a 7-0 run until Mohr hit a 3 for North Platte.
After the Navigators regained those points, North Platte’s Ryan Kaminski hit a 3 of his own to push the score to 10-6. Both teams traded baskets to end the first quarter at 12-8.
Lincoln North Star and North Platte made 3s to start the second half, then the Navigators went on a 14-point run to take a 29-11 lead. North Platte’s Caleb Kinkaid scored back-to-back shots on the inside, but the Navigators went on a 7-0 run capped by a late 3 to go up 36-15 at halftime.
The Bulldogs’ defensive struggles continued in the third, as Lincoln North Star used a 24-point quarter to stop any chance of North Platte getting back into the game.
Johnston scored six of his eight in the third quarter, as he posted half of North Platte’s points in the frame. Lincoln North Star got help across the board and used a series of mini runs to dominate North Platte both from beyond the arc and on the inside.
And in the fourth quarter, Lincoln North Star emptied its bench to give its starters a rest ahead of its matchup against top-seeded Bellevue East on Monday.
North Platte scored 12 in the fourth, with most of those points coming from the bench. Blake Barner made a shot on the inside, Caleb Tonkinson had a layup, Tyler Luna scored on a deep jumper and Carson Uehling scored on the inside.
The Bulldogs’ season may be over, but they return most of the team’s leading scorers. North Platte will be graduating four seniors in Treven Hipwell, Luke Zimbelman, Will Coe and Barner.
Mohr and River, the two leading scorers from Saturday’s games, are underclassmen, as well as Ryan Kaminski, who scored five against Lincoln North Star.
The Bulldogs will also be looking for some players to take the next step in their careers next season, like Luna, Tonkinson, Kinkaid and Carter Kelley. They will be vying for more playing time with some open spots in the starting lineup.
North Platte (39)
River Johnston 8, Kade Mohr 8, Ryan Kaminski 5, Caleb Tonkinson 4, Caleb Kinkaid 4, Luke Zimbelman 2, Blake Barner 2, Carson Uehling 2, Carter Kelley 2, Tyler Luna 2.