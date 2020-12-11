North Platte falls to Skutt Catholic at NPCC

The second quarter didn’t go much better for the Bulldogs. North Platte got outmuscled on the inside as Nate Zuroske grabbed an offensive rebound and scored an uncontested basket. Mitch Scholl and Kudron added shots of their own to open the second quarter on a 6-0 run before Luke Zimbelman scored North Platte’s first points of the frame. Zimbelman finished second for the Bulldogs with 11 points.

River Johnston hit a 3 and Zimbelman followed with another basket to make it a 32-19 game, but Ben Hawk nailed a 3 of his own and Zuroske found the basket to regain the points.

Skutt Catholic closed out the first half getting baskets from Fletcher and Gninefou and another three from Hawk to take a 47-23 lead.

The Bulldogs couldn’t contain Dvorak and Gninefou in the third quarter. Gninefou notched a three early in the quarter, then got a steal and fouled on the layup attempt a couple possessions later.

Dvorak hit a three and followed up with a basket in the paint near the end of the quarter. Both players combined for 15 of their team’s 23 points in the third quarter, going up 70-31.

In a rare split-site game, the Skutt Catholic girls topped North Platte 52-26 at North Platte High School Friday. The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday against Grand Island Central Catholic.

