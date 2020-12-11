North Platte falls to Skutt Catholic at NPCC

There wasn’t a lot North Platte could do to stop James Gninefou or Grant Dvorak. The two Skutt Catholic players combined for 31 points, and they quickly established themselves as threats all over the court.
Gninefou used his agility to get to the inside, then used his patience to either wait for a Bulldog defender to leap over him or dish the ball out to a teammate for an easy jumper. He also found openings in the North Platte offense for a steal to shift momentum.
Dvorak earned his credibility from deep, scoring nine of his 17 points from beyond the 3-point arc.
Their effort, mixed with two other Skyhawks reaching double-digit points, helped Skutt Catholic defeat North Platte 83-37 Friday night at North Platte Community College.
Skutt Catholic jumped out to a 13-5 lead midway through the first quarter thanks to a Gninefou steal and layup and threes from Dvorak and Sam Kudron.
North Platte’s Kade Mohr scored from the paint to make it 13-7, but baskets from Charlie Fletcher and Kudron made it a double-digit game. Kudron finished with nine points, while Mohr dropped a North Platte-high 12 points.
Dvorak and North Platte’s Will Coe traded 3s, but Skutt Catholic took a 24-12 lead at the end of the first quarter following buckets from Dvorak and Fletcher. Fletcher finished with 11 points.
The second quarter didn’t go much better for the Bulldogs. North Platte got outmuscled on the inside as Nate Zuroske grabbed an offensive rebound and scored an uncontested basket. Mitch Scholl and Kudron added shots of their own to open the second quarter on a 6-0 run before Luke Zimbelman scored North Platte’s first points of the frame. Zimbelman finished second for the Bulldogs with 11 points.
River Johnston hit a 3 and Zimbelman followed with another basket to make it a 32-19 game, but Ben Hawk nailed a 3 of his own and Zuroske found the basket to regain the points.
Skutt Catholic closed out the first half getting baskets from Fletcher and Gninefou and another three from Hawk to take a 47-23 lead.
The Bulldogs couldn’t contain Dvorak and Gninefou in the third quarter. Gninefou notched a three early in the quarter, then got a steal and fouled on the layup attempt a couple possessions later.
Dvorak hit a three and followed up with a basket in the paint near the end of the quarter. Both players combined for 15 of their team’s 23 points in the third quarter, going up 70-31.
In a rare split-site game, the Skutt Catholic girls topped North Platte 52-26 at North Platte High School Friday. The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday against Grand Island Central Catholic.
